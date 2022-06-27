ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Ludacris' partner and longtime producer Chaka Zulu reportedly shot in Atlanta

By Nardine Saad
Los Angeles Times
Los Angeles Times
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ITUph_0gNnnX7t00

Veteran music producer Chaka Zulu was reportedly shot Sunday during a fatal triple shooting in Atlanta.

The co-CEO of Disturbing Tha Peace Records, which he co-founded with actor-rapper Ludacris, was among three men shot at a Peachtree Hills shopping center in the city's Buckhead neighborhood. One of the men died at a local hospital, according to local news station WSB-TV .

Police officers responded to the incident around 11:35 p.m. at 2293 Peachtree Road, according to an incident report posted Monday on the the Atlanta Police Department's website.

"Upon arrival, officers located three adult males with gunshot wounds. The victims were transported to the hospital where one of them was later pronounced deceased," the statement said. "Homicide investigators responded to the scene to begin investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident."

The investigation is active and ongoing, the department said. It did not name Zulu in the report.

WSB-TV reported that police were still searching for the shooter Monday evening and that Zulu survived his injuries and is recovering at the hospital. Variety , citing a source close to the situation, reported that his condition is critical but stable.

Representatives for the producer and Ludacris did not immediately respond Monday to The Times' request for comment.

XXL Magazine reported that the shooting occurred in a parking lot and resulted from a dispute outside a restaurant called Apt 4B.

Zulu, also a co-CEO for Ebony Son Entertainment and founder of lifestyle brand Culture Republic, got his start in radio as an on-air personality at his college station and interned for various record labels. He also worked at Atlanta's community-based radio station WRFG before becoming music director and an on-air personality for the city's Hot 97.5 (now 107.9) station.

He also did radio promotions for Sony Music/Columbia Records and Universal Music Group/Island Def Jam, and worked at Monster, the company that launched the famous Beats by Dre headphones. In 1998, he co-founded Disturbing Tha Peace with industry veteran Jeff Dixon and "Move" rapper and "Fast and Furious" franchise star Ludacris. The label, whose acts include Ludacris, Chingy and Lil Scrappy, signed a long-term deal with Def Jam Recordings in 2008.

In 2019, Zulu joined audio streaming platform Spotify in the newly created role of head of artist and talent relations, but a spokesperson for the company said Monday that he has not worked for Spotify for several years.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times .

Copyright © 1881-2022. Los Angeles Times. Used with Permission.

Comments / 63

Durell Twitty
2d ago

RIP...this article titled leads one to believe Zulu an Ludacris were spouse like partners. they're using pride month to the fullest. soo disrespectful

Reply(1)
28
Bubbalicious
2d ago

It’s Atlanta where you can get killed for putting too much Mayo on a Subway sandwich

Reply(3)
44
Alex Walker
2d ago

This is really sad God bless them all and the family of the person that died Gun violence is running rapid and all the government is concerned about is taking women's right to choose it's so sickening lol

Reply(3)
7
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WMBF

Man suspected of shooting two Subway employees in Atlanta identified

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The suspect for the shooting that killed one Subway employee and injured another has been identified. He has been identified by Fulton County as Melvin Williams of Atlanta. He was booked in the Fulton County Jail on June 27. A criminal history check reveals that Williams...
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atlanta, GA
Crime & Safety
City
Los Angeles, CA
City
Buckhead, GA
Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
City
Atlanta, GA
11Alive

Body found in Peachtree Creek in Buckhead

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police are investigating after a body was found in Peachtree Creek in Buckhead. Police said units responded to a location on Brookdale Drive NW not far from the creek around 8:45 a.m. Wednesday. Police initially believed it was a man's body that was "partially submerged" in...
ATLANTA, GA
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Atlanta Police arrest suspect in Subway sandwich shop shooting

Atlanta Police say they have arrested a 36-year-old man suspected of shooting two downtown Subway sandwich workers, killing one and wounding the other. The incident allegedly occurred over an argument about the amount of mayonnaise put on a sandwich. The shooting happened about 6:30 p.m. on June 26 at the Subway shop at 74 Northside […] The post Atlanta Police arrest suspect in Subway sandwich shop shooting appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Fight leads to shooting in Atlanta Popeyes parking lot, police say

ATLANTA - Police are searching for a gunman wanted in a shooting at a Southwest Atlanta Popeyes overnight. Atlanta police tell FOX 5 the shooting happened at around 11:45 p.m. Monday in the parking lot of the Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen on the 600 block of Cascade Avenue. Investigators say the...
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Joycelyn Savage’s family issues statement after R. Kelly sentenced to prison

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Atlanta family of a woman involved with R&B singer R. Kelly has issued a statement in response to Kelly being sentenced to prison:. “The Parents of Joycelyn Savage are pleased with the sentence handed down by Judge Donnelly today. They hope it will continue to send a strong message that sexual predators will be punished for their illegal conduct. It is their continued hope to reunite and reconnect with their daughter. They hope that now Joycelyn will return home. They are glad that the Court heard the voices of the survivors.”
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ludacris
Black Enterprise

UPDATE: 16-year-old Dancing Doll Dyshea Hall From Lifetime’s ‘Bring It’ Shot and Killed Outside Kroger In Atlanta

Earlier this week we reported that Dyshea Hall, known from the former Lifetime hit show ‘Bring It’ had died but details were few. BLACK ENTERPRISE has learned that DeKalb County Police have identified the victims of a shooting outside a Kroger shopping center in Georgia as Dyshea Hall, 16, and Javonte Wood, 17, is critical, according to WSBTV.
ATLANTA, GA
BET

Atlanta Rapper Trouble Laid To Rest

Atlanta rapper Trouble was laid to rest on Monday (June 13) after he was tragically shot to death on June 5. According to WAGA-TV, the funeral, which took place at House of Hope Atlanta in Decatur, Georgia, honored the rising talent born Mariel Semonte Orr. In case you missed it,...
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Def Jam Recordings#Violent Crime#Wsb Tv#Xxl Magazine
HipHopDX.com

The Woman At Center Of Trouble's Brutal Murder Breaks Her Silence

Atlanta, GA – The murder of Atlanta rapper Trouble sent shockwaves throughout the Hip Hop community and beyond. The 35-year-old artist was reportedly asleep in a woman’s bed when her ex-boyfriend broke into her apartment and shot him in the chest, killing him. Now, the woman at the center of the fatal domestic violence incident is speaking out.
ATLANTA, GA
Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles, CA
337K+
Followers
64K+
Post
158M+
Views
ABOUT

The Pulitzer Prize-winning Los Angeles Times has been covering Southern California for more than 138 years.

 https://www.latimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy