BOSTON -- A procession from Boston to New Hampshire honored a fallen marine on Tuesday. Skyeye followed the remains of Captain Nicholas P. Losapio as they were brought from Logan Airport to Wolfeboro. Earlier this month, the 31-year-old was one of five marines killed when their Osprey helicopter crashed in the California desert. A funeral and memorial service are planned for July 9 in Wolfeboro.

WOLFEBORO, NH ・ 2 DAYS AGO