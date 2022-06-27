ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Twin Ports Interchange Project Extends Completion Date

By Maria Vollom
FOX 21 Online
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDULUTH, Minn. — The Twin Ports Interchange Project is moving forward with shovel-ready projects to utilize new federal funding. Construction on the Miller Coffee Creek Box Culvert has been completed and...

www.fox21online.com

cbs3duluth.com

City by City: Hibbing, Iron Range, Ely

Hibbing, MN- The City of Hibbing received a grant to clean and repurpose a contaminated site. Nearly $250,000 will get allocated from the Department of Employment and Economic Development. The money will clean and redevelop the site into a proposed new eye clinic. The project is anticipated to create four jobs and retain eight jobs. Other funds for the project will come from a developer and the IRRRB.
HIBBING, MN
FOX 21 Online

Mesabi Family YMCA Closing End Of July

VIRGINIA, Minn. — An important part of the Iron Range community says it will be closing this summer. The Board of Directors of the Mesabi Family YMCA announced that they will be dissolving their operations. A statement on their Facebook page said it was not an easy decision, but the cost of an aging building and declining membership forced their hand.
VIRGINIA, MN
FOX 21 Online

MDA Has Second Treatment For Invasive Species

DULUTH, Minn.– Early Wednesday morning, the Minnesota Department of Agriculture did their second round of Gypsy Moth treatments in the Duluth and Cloquet area. The MDA states that Gypsy Moths is an invasive species that is known to be one of the most destructive tree pests. Feeding on trees causing light leaf damage in the early stages, to branches being completely stripped bare in the later stages.
DULUTH, MN
wpr.org

Wisconsin solar power projects delayed by months

Utility companies in Wisconsin are delaying solar power projects due to global supply chain issues and a federal investigation into whether China is evading tariffs by funneling panels through other countries. Alliant Energy, Xcel Energy and Madison Gas and Electric notified the Wisconsin Public Service Commission in recent weeks that...
WISCONSIN STATE
FOX 21 Online

Beach Fire Safety at Minnesota and Wisconsin Point

DULUTH, Minn. —Beach fires are a popular summer activity and Minnesota and Wisconsin Point have different rules for fires. The sandbar along Wisconsin Point allows fires, unlike its neighbor Minnesota Point where fires are highly restricted. Minnesota’s Park Point is the largest freshwater beach in the world. The beach...
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Driver Fell Asleep At Wheel, Crashing Into Island Lake

DULUTH, Minn. — A man fell asleep at the wheel Monday morning causing him to crash into Island Lake Inn. The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office, Gnesen Fire Department/EMS, and St. Louis County Rescue Squad responded to a report at 6:49 a.m. of a vehicle crash at Island Lake Inn.
DULUTH, MN
Y-105FM

The Most Expensive Mistake Minnesotans Make at the Pump

Gas prices are through the roof right now, so if you're looking to save money when filling up here in Minnesota, DON'T make this mistake. When I was a kid it seemed like my dad would drive all over town so he could find the absolute cheapest gasoline price. (This was way before apps like GasBuddy tracked the price for you.) Even though the price might have only been a few cents cheaper at a gas station way on the other side of the city, he thought-- hey, at least I'm saving money. (Of course, that didn't include the gas we wasted driving all over just to save a few cents per gallon...)
ROCHESTER, MN
jioforme.com

Lower fuel costs are already a concern

Some farmers have already calculated the cost of fueling their harvesting equipment. Tim Weibel grows corn and soybeans in south-central Minnesota, and one of his tractors has a 525-gallon fuel tank, burning about 35 gallons of diesel per hour. “On important days, we run out of fuel, like 6 or...
MINNESOTA STATE
1520 The Ticket

Minnesota’s Pink Beach is a Must for your Road Trip This Summer

Have you heard about the hidden pink beach in Minnesota that sings to you?. Is it just me or have you ever been sucked in watching TikTok videos that you actually ended up learning something? That's exactly what happened to me. One minute I was watching a video of a cat doing something stupid and then I was watching a video posted by @planetwithsara about a pink beach in Minnesota that sings to you. #TrueStory.
MINNESOTA STATE
WJON

Gov. Walz Announces Plan for Remaining Federal COVID Funds

ST. PAUL -- Minnesota Governor Tim Walz has announced his plan to spend the remaining funds from the original federal American Rescue Plan funding. $4 million will go to the Minnesota State Patrol and the Department of Natural Resources. Nearly $5 million will support the Department of Corrections with staffing...
MINNESOTA STATE
mprnews.org

U.S. Steel to invest $150 million at Minnesota mine

U.S. Steel will spend about $150 million to upgrade one of its two Minnesota mines to produce a new kind of iron ore feedstock — pellets needed to supply the kind of mills that now dominate the nation’s steel industry, the company announced Tuesday. Pittsburgh-based U.S. Steel will...
MINNESOTA STATE
DL-Online

DNR officer's keen eye leads to return of electric scooter stolen from Thief River Falls grocery store

CO Ben Huener (Roseau) assisted in getting a young great horned owl to a raptor rehabber and investigated two calf depredations. Anglers were checked on Lake of the Woods with enforcement action taken for people angling without a license, allowing the illegal operation of a jet ski by a juvenile, and a group of clients and their fishing guide found in possession of too many walleyes.
THIEF RIVER FALLS, MN
FOX 21 Online

Police Task Force Welcomes New K9 Member

DULUTH, Minn. – The Lake Superior Drug and Violent Crime Task Force has a new four-legged member. K9 Maverick is a one-year-old Black Lab from South Dakota. He just completed six weeks of training with his handler, Investigator Taylor Stusman, in the Twin Cities. Thanks to a federal grant,...
DULUTH, MN
boreal.org

Weekly Conservation Officer Reports

CO Sean Williams (Ely #1) reports that ATV activity continued to be high over the week. Boating and angling activity was nearly nonexistent over the weekend with cool weather, strong winds and rain. There were several emergency calls in the BWCA as at least four canoes had capsized in the extreme wind.
TWO HARBORS, MN

