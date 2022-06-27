People gather on Tyler square for second day of Roe v. Wade protests

TYLER — Police are issuing traffic information for Friday’s Rose City Airfest. As you approach the Historic Aviation Memorial Museum on Hwy 64, there will be lanes closed. If you are traveling west, the inside (left) lane will be closed to thru traffic. The inside westbound lane will also be used by public transportation buses to transport passengers to the Historic Aviation Memorial Museum from the general parking area located on Hwy 64 W. If you are traveling east, the outside (right) lane will be closed to thru traffic. Members of the public traveling eastbound planning to attend the Rose City Airfest will be permitted to turn left into the general public parking location.
