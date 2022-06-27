ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medical Science

Pausing treatment of immunosuppressants ‘doubles response to Covid booster’

By Nina Massey
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12O8hx_0gNnmivD00

Pausing the treatment of vulnerable people on immunosuppressants doubles their antibody response to the coronavirus booster vaccination, a new study has suggested.

Researchers looked at the effect of interrupting treatment with methotrexate  – prescribed for inflammatory conditions such as rheumatoid arthritis and skin conditions such as psoriasis – for two weeks after the jab.

The drug is the most commonly-used immune-suppressing drug, with about 1.3 million people in the UK prescribed it.

The main take-home message is that interrupting treatment for two weeks after Covid-19 B=booster vaccination doubles the immune response at week four and week 12 - sustained improvement in immune response

Professor Abhishek Abhishek, University of Nottingham

Many of them were among the 2.2 million clinically extremely vulnerable people advised to shield during the first phase of the Covid-19 pandemic, depending on specialist advice and on their risk factors.

Researchers found that after four weeks and 12 weeks, the spike-antibody level was more than two times higher in the group where the medication was suspended for two weeks following vaccination, compared to the group who continued use.

While there was a short-term increase in risk of flare-up of inflammatory conditions, most of these could be self-managed and did not put any pressure on the NHS , the study indicated.

Chief investigator Professor Abhishek Abhishek at the University of Nottingham and honorary consultant rheumatologist at Nottingham University Hospitals NHS Trust, said: “The main take-home message is that interrupting treatment for two weeks after Covid-19 booster vaccination doubles the immune response at week four and week 12 – sustained improvement in immune response.

“However, there is increased risk of disease flares in the four weeks after post vaccination, when the treatment is being suspended for two weeks.

“The increased risk of disease flares must be borne in mind, but most of these flares appear to be mild, not requiring NHS help and being self-managed.”

The study findings have been passed on to the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI), which is considering the results and whether to make any recommendations.

Prof Abhishek said: “Implementing these results could vastly improve the protection provided by boosters against Covid-19 for millions of people living with these conditions.

“Covid-19 has left them vulnerable to serious illness whilst still having to live with the painful and troubling effects of their conditions.

“We hope this evidence is the next step in helping them with their lives going forward.”

The researchers cautioned that patients should not take matters into their own hands and instead consult with their doctor before making any changes to their treatment.

The study planned to recruit 560 patients but recruitment was stopped early by the independent study oversight committees when interim results from the first 254 participants showed a clear result.

During the trial, 127 participants were asked to suspend methotrexate use for two weeks and 127 to continue using it as usual, and spike-antibody levels in the two groups were compared.

The Vaccine Response On Off Methotrexate (Vroom) trial is funded by the National Institute for Health and Care Research and the Medical Research Council.

It was led by experts at the University of Nottingham in collaboration with colleagues from the University of Manchester, Imperial College London, the University of Oxford and Queen Mary University London.

The findings are published in Lancet Respiratory Medicine.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Deborah James: What are the symptoms of bowel cancer and how can it be treated?

Dame Deborah James has died aged 40 after a six-year battle with bowel cancer.The cancer campaigner, who was awarded a damehood in May for her tireless efforts in raising awareness of the disease, passed away peacefully at her family home on Tuesday 28 June.Bowel cancer is the fourth most common cancer in the UK, with nearly 43,000 people diagnosed with the disease every year in the country.It is also the second biggest cancer killer, according to Bowel Cancer UK, behind only lung cancer. Bowel cancer claims the lives of more than 16,500 Britons a year, equivalent to 45 people each...
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Scientists decipher the danger of gummy phlegm in severe COVID-19

Stanford University scientists have implicated a logjam of three long, stringy substances behind deadly thick sputum in COVID-19 patients who need a machine to help them breathe. One of these substances may prove especially amenable to treatment with a drug invented long ago for another purpose. It may also play a role in long COVID.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Immunosuppressants#Booster#Study Group#Nhs
contagionlive.com

“Long COVID” May Be Caused by High Levels of Virus-Specific T Cells

Patients suffering from post-acute sequelae of COVID-19, or “long COVID,” had virus-specific T cells that were more than 100 times higher than patients who fully recovered from COVID-19 infection. Surviving a COVID-19 infection is only half the battle. Approximately 20-30% of people who contract COVID-19 develop post-acute sequelae...
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Hair-raising research: Scientists find surprising link between immune system, hair growth

Salk scientists have uncovered an unexpected molecular target of a common treatment for alopecia, a condition in which a person's immune system attacks their own hair follicles, causing hair loss. The findings, published in Nature Immunology on June 23, 2022, describe how immune cells called regulatory T cells interact with skin cells using a hormone as a messenger to generate new hair follicles and hair growth.
HAIR CARE
The Independent

Covid warning as more times people get reinfected ‘more likely it is they get unlucky’ and develop long Covid

The more times a person becomes infected with coronavirus, the more susceptible they are to being “unlucky” and developing long Covid, a global health official has said.David Nabarro, a World Health Organisation (WHO) special envoy for Covid-19, told Sky News on Monday: “The more times you get it, the more likely you are to be unlucky and end up with long Covid — which is the thing that none of us want because it can be so serious.”“It can knock people off their stride for several months,” he added.The NHS describes long Covid as the lasting symptoms of the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

'Stay inside if you're vulnerable': Covid-stricken Jeremy Vine leads calls for RETURN to shielding as cases rise — but deaths are still falling with just 20 fatalities each day

Jeremy Vine has encouraged vulnerable people to start shielding again amid a fresh wave of Covid infections. The Channel 5 presenter, who is ill with the virus himself, criticised the Government for playing down concerns about rising numbers. An outbreak on the set of his show has seen several crew...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Medical Science
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
scitechdaily.com

New Side Effects of Popular Medicines Discovered: Anti-Inflammatory Drugs Could Cause Chronic Pain

Whenever you have a headache, your back hurts, your arthritis flares up, or you have a fever, odds are you will be taking some anti-inflammatory medicine. NSAIDs, or nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs, are the most prevalent form of anti-inflammatory medication. According to the American Gastroenterological Association, nearly 30 million Americans take them every day to ease pain or discomfort.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicineNet.com

How Can I Lower My Blood Pressure in 30 Seconds?

High blood pressure doesn't show any noticeable symptoms until it becomes severe. Few short-term fluctuations in blood pressure are normal — for example, stress or anxiety can cause a short spike in blood pressure. This guide will explain how to tell if your blood pressure is too high and...
HEALTH
Grist

The disease after tomorrow

Many of us have spent the last two-and-a-half years worried about the health risks posed by other people. In the United States alone, more than 1 million have died from COVID-19, a painful consequence of how ill-prepared the nation was (and, in many ways, still is) for an infectious disease outbreak.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WebMD

COVID Subvariants Could Cause ‘Substantial’ Summer Cases

June 27, 2022 – As the coronavirus continues to evolve, Omicron subvariants such as BA.4 and BA.5 are expected to lead to many COVID-19 cases this summer. Researchers reported last week that the subvariants have mutated for better “immune escape,” or the ability to avoid antibodies from vaccination or previous infection.
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Researchers examine the infectious periods in vaccinated individuals with SARS-CoV-2, omicron and delta variants

In January 2022, the U.S. shifted its guidelines to recommend isolation of five days from COVID-19 symptom onset, followed by an additional five days of mask wearing. However, the progression of the infection as well as the impact of the different variants and vaccinations on when a person is no longer infectious (culture conversion) has been largely unknown.
SCIENCE
The Independent

Voices: Does anyone remember Covid? You should – it’s back with a vengeance

Anyone remember Covid? That’s not supposed to be a facetious question. It has taken the lives of approaching 200,000 people in the UK alone (some 196,977 with Covid-19 on the death certificate, at the time of writing). It has destroyed families. It has caused untold harm and grief. It has changed lives forever. Some 400,000 people are living with “long Covid”, many unable to work or lead the active lives they once did.But now? It is as if it had never happened. Yet there is another wave of Covid coming through, directly after the wave of complacency that has...
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

New study finds COVID-19 omicron variant leads to less severe disease in mice

Georgia State University researchers have found that the alpha, beta and delta variants of SARS-CoV-2 were substantially more fatal in mouse models than the original strain of the virus that causes COVID-19. However, they also found that the omicron variant, despite having more mutations, led to less severe disease with half as many deaths and longer survival time.
WEIGHT LOSS
scitechdaily.com

Stopping Memory Loss: Blood Vessel Breakthrough Major Step Towards Alzheimer’s Treatment

New discovery could lead to the development of drugs that halt disease progression and stop memory loss. A scientific breakthrough in our understanding of Alzheimer’s disease has revealed changes to blood vessels in the brain, potentially presenting a path for developing new drugs to help fight the disease, according to University of Manchester research funded by the British Heart Foundation (BHF) and published on June 21, 2022, in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (PNAS).
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Medical News Today

What are some irritable bowel syndrome treatments in homeopathy?

Irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) is a gastrointestinal disorder. Some homeopathic treatments may help ease symptoms such as abdominal pain, irregular bowel movements, and bloating. Homeopathy is an alternative medicine system that uses small amounts of natural substances to promote the body’s own healing process. Homeopathy looks at the person...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
The Independent

The Independent

721K+
Followers
231K+
Post
338M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy