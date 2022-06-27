ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Griner’s Agent: Monday Hearing Was ‘Not on the Merits’

By Jelani Scott
Sports Illustrated
 3 days ago

The WNBA star received an additional six months in custody following a preliminary hearing in Moscow.

WNBA star Brittney Griner's agent has issued a statement in response to news of the 31-year-old receiving an additional six months in custody following a preliminary hearing in Russia.

Griner, who has been detained in the country since her Feb. 7 arrest, was given an extended sentence after appearing in handcuffs before a court in the Moscow suburb of Khimki on Monday. In a series of tweets shared later in the day, Lindsay Kagawa Colas addressed the nature of the proceedings and reiterated where things stand regarding her client.

“Today’s hearing was administrative in nature and not on the merits,” Colas wrote on Twitter. “That said, the fact remains that the U.S. Government has determined that Brittney Griner is wrongfully detained and being used as a political pawn.”

Colas followed the message with one urging president Joe Biden and vice president Kamala Harris to keep Griner’s release and safe return to the U.S. a “top priority.”

“The negotiation for her immediate release regardless of the legal proceedings should remain a top priority and we expect @POTUS and @VP to do everything in their power, right now, to get a deal done to bring her home. #WeAreBG,” Colas concluded.

In addition to now facing extended detention, Griner was also ordered to remain in custody for the duration of her criminal trial, which is set to begin July 1. The Mercury center could face up to 10 years in prison if convicted on charges of large-scale transportation of drugs; Griner was arrested at Sheremetyevo International Airport after Russian officials said they discovered vape cartridges containing cannabis oil in her luggage.

According to the Associated Press , “fewer than 1% of defendants in Russian criminal cases are acquitted, and unlike in the U.S., acquittals can be overturned.”

Monday’s news is the latest obstacle preventing Griner from returning home despite a mounting wave of support behind her case. The latest reports on Griner’s status came on June 21 when Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov disputed the U.S. State Department’s assertion that Griner is “wrongfully detained” in Russia during an interview with NBC News . He also did not give any indication as to when Griner would be released.

“She violated Russian law, and now she’s being prosecuted,” Peskov told NBC. “It’s not about being a hostage. There are lots of American citizens here. They’re enjoying their freedoms … but you have to obey the laws.”

Comments / 21

Kimmie
3d ago

Sorry but We have 2 American's that ARE FAR MORE IMPORTANT than this American hating person. So if ANYONE thinks this person is in need of "Special Attention",and "Special help from that so called president", then you all are what is wrong with what is happening here in USA. This professional basketball player broke the law(in Russia at that),that is her fault. Maybe she will think before she does something like this again. If this Biden administration does anything for her before those IMPORTANT people,trust me when I say: It will not play out well.

Reply(3)
9
Cory Cochran
2d ago

Don't do the Crime if you can't do the Time. Keep her. 10 years in a Russian prison sounds like Karma, or may e the Fickle Finger of Fate....

Reply
5
Catherine Johnson
2d ago

Good - choices have consequences !! Apparently she thought she was above the law !!!!!! Wrong !!!! 🙄🤪🤣

Reply
6
Related
The Spun

Vladimir Putin Spokesman Makes Feelings On Brittney Griner Very Clear

Vladimir Putin’s top spokesman disputed the U.S. State Department's claim that Brittney Griner is being held as a Russian hostage. Dmitry Peskov told NBC News’ Keir Simmons that he "strongly disagrees" with the hostage classification. “She violated Russian law, and now she’s being prosecuted,” Peskov said. “It’s not...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Kamala Harris
Person
Dmitry Peskov
Person
Brittney Griner
rollingout.com

Brittney Griner going to trial on Friday, faces many years in prison (video)

The trial of Russia versus Brittney Griner is set to begin on Friday, July 1, 2022, her lawyer explained. A shackled Griner, 31, was paraded through a detention facility en route to her preliminary hearing in Khimki Court near Moscow. There, Griner and her legal camp learned that she will also be detained for the duration of the trial and at least for the next six months.
BASKETBALL
IN THIS ARTICLE
RadarOnline

Prosecutors Demand 'Basketball Wives' Star Brittish Williams Be Locked Up For Violating Court Order

Basketball Wives star Brittish Williams allegedly violated the terms of her release by leaving the state without approval and now prosecutors want her thrown behind bars. As RadarOnline.com first reported, earlier this month, the reality star pleaded with the court to remove her ankle bracelet which she had been ordered to wear while out awaiting trial. A curfew was imposed and she had to have her travel approved.Williams claimed the electronic monitoring device has been interfering with work. She said Basketball Wives producers were throwing a fit during wardrobe fittings because they didn’t want the device to show. “The presence...
NBA
Daily Mail

'Go on, then, do it!' Putin's Lavrov taunts Liz Truss for saying Russia must be defeated in Ukraine and says 'we are not ashamed of showing who we are' when asked about his country's war crimes

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov taunted British leaders on Thursday over their response to the war in Ukraine, and insisted Russia is 'not ashamed of showing who we are' when confronted over his country's war crimes. The Kremlin official, a long-time ally of president Vladimir Putin, goaded Britain's Prime Minister...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

'He should have been first swapped': Family of American Paul Whelan slam the White House for securing release of former Marine Trevor Reed from a Russian prison, as he and WNBA's Brittney Griner remain behind bars

The family of former US Marine Paul Whelan, who has been languishing in a Russian prison in deplorable conditions for nearly four years, slammed the White House for securing the release of another American detained in Russia but not him. On Monday, Whelan's attorney Vladimir Zherebenkov told The Daily Beast...
U.S. POLITICS
TechCrunch

New York-based grand jury issues subpoenas to Truth Social SPAC board members

According to a new SEC filing, these subpoenas have requested documents related to “Digital World’s S-1 filings, communications with or about multiple individuals, and information regarding Rocket One Capital.”. The SEC made inquiries about the acquisition corporation last December about its anticipated merger with Trump Media & Technology...
LAW
Daily Beast

Scenes of Horror as Putin Hits Mall With ‘1,000 People’ Inside

Russia fired a series of rockets at a shopping center in Kremenchuk, Ukraine, on Monday, raising fears that Russia is stepping up its attacks on civilian structures regardless of the loss of life. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Monday there were more than 1,000 civilians inside the shopping mall and...
POLITICS
The Spun

Why Brittney Griner Could Be Better Off Pleading Guilty

Brittney Griner's trial is scheduled to begin Friday, but legal experts warn that the Russian court won't present the WNBA star a chance of justice. According to ESPN's T.J. Quinn, Griner will face a "show trial" that will almost certainly result in a guilty verdict. There is no jury, and 99 percent of criminal cases in Russia end with a conviction.
BASKETBALL
thecomeback.com

Keith Olbermann: Free Brittney Griner by arresting Alex Ovechkin

Keith Olbermann thinks he has the solution for freeing WNBA star Brittney Griner from Russian prison. Send NHL star Alex Ovechkin to prison in the United States. Olbermann made the suggestion on Twitter, quote-tweeting a video of ESPN’s T.J. Quinn claiming there is a growing expectation that Russia will convict and sentence Griner to 10 years in prison.
NBA
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

