David A. ‘Dave’ Stookey

BOURBON – Treasure A. Gilmer, age 74, of Winona Lake, passed away on Monday, June 27, 2022, in her home. Treasure was born to Donald J. and Doris Rutledge Salmon on Sept. 14, 1947, in Michigan. She was a resident of Winona Lake for the past 30 years, but lived in Plymouth previously. She married James Gilmer on Dec. 17, 1966, and they have been married for 55 years. She graduated from Waldron High School in Waldron, Mich., and attended Huntington University. She was a member as well as co-pastor of Shalom Fellowship in Bourbon. She was a sports fan, enjoying basketball and baseball with her sons, she loved flowers, was a gifted piano player whose love of music left a lasting impression on countless people through her lifetime. She could play as a trained musician, but much more, expressed her soul with the instrument in a way that touched many lives.

