Leesburg, IN

David A. ‘Dave’ Stookey

Times-Union Newspaper
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDavid A. "Dave" Stookey, 79, of Leesburg, passed away at 6:57 a.m. June 24, 2022, at his home. He was born on Sept. 16, 1942, in Portland, to Kendall B. and Glenna D. Wood Stookey. He graduated in 1960 from Portland High School, 1964 from Ball State University in...

timesuniononline.com

Times-Union Newspaper

Todd M. Nelson

MENTONE – Todd M. Nelson, 53, Burket, died at 1:57 p.m. Tuesday, June 28, 2022, at Parkview Regional Medical Center of Fort Wayne from complications of an accident on June 18. Todd was born on Oct. 31, 1968, in Fort Wayne, to Michael F. and Karen L. Schulenburg Nelson....
MENTONE, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

Infant McDowell

Jensen Michael McDowell, beloved son of Jonathan and Amber McDowell, passed away unexpectedly at Kosciusko Community Hospital on Friday, June 24, 2022, at 8 months old. He was born in Fort Wayne at Dupont Hospital on Oct. 20, 2021. Jensen loved jamming out to rock music, watching the Green Bay...
FORT WAYNE, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

Treasure A. Gilmer

BOURBON – Treasure A. Gilmer, age 74, of Winona Lake, passed away on Monday, June 27, 2022, in her home. Treasure was born to Donald J. and Doris Rutledge Salmon on Sept. 14, 1947, in Michigan. She was a resident of Winona Lake for the past 30 years, but lived in Plymouth previously. She married James Gilmer on Dec. 17, 1966, and they have been married for 55 years. She graduated from Waldron High School in Waldron, Mich., and attended Huntington University. She was a member as well as co-pastor of Shalom Fellowship in Bourbon. She was a sports fan, enjoying basketball and baseball with her sons, she loved flowers, was a gifted piano player whose love of music left a lasting impression on countless people through her lifetime. She could play as a trained musician, but much more, expressed her soul with the instrument in a way that touched many lives.
BOURBON, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

Virginia R. McFarland

Virginia R. McFarland, 96, of Akron, passed surrounded by her family at 9:45 p.m. Monday, June 27, 2022, at her residence. Virginia was born on Jan. 12, 1926, in Kewanna, to the late Foster and Naomi Leasure Enyart. She was married on March 27, 1948, in Kewanna, to Paul J. “Boone” McFarland; he preceded her in death on Feb. 23, 2005.
AKRON, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

George Herman Schuster

George Herman Schuster, 91, formerly of Claypool, died at 8:36 p.m. on Wednesday, June 29, 2022, at Miller’s Merry Manor of Warsaw. Arrangements are pending with Redpath-Fruth Funeral Home, Warsaw. Online condolences may be sent through the funeral home’s website at www.redpathfruthfuneralhome.com.
WARSAW, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

Eleanor M. ‘Ellie’ Bailey

AKRON – Eleanor M. “Ellie” Bailey, 81, Akron, died at 3:29 p.m. Monday, June 27, 2022, at Miller’s Merry Manor of Warsaw. Ellie was born May 29, 1941, in Allegan County, Mich., to Lonnie and Elizabeth Stine Hopkins. Memorial visitation will be 3 to 5 p.m....
AKRON, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

Kiwanis, Winona Mark ADA Kayak/Canoe Launch

WINONA LAKE - Launching kayaks and canoes into Winona Lake at Winona Lake Limitless Park has gotten a little easier thanks to a number of people who wanted to make a difference. On Thursday, the Kiwanis Club of Warsaw and the Winona Lake Limitless Park had a ribbon-cutting and first...
WINONA LAKE, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

April Dawn Greene

NORTH MANCHESTER – April Dawn Greene, 38, Liberty Mills, died May 30, 2022. April was born in Warsaw on Dec. 4, 1983, to Richard and Kathy Brainard Greene. Family and friends may call Saturday, July 2 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at McKee Mortuary, North Manchester. Following visitation and a time of sharing, a graveside service will be held at South Whitley Cemetery, South Whitley. Pastor J.P. Freeman will officiate.
NORTH MANCHESTER, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

Sharon L. Strickler

Sharon L. Strickler, 75, Tippecanoe Lake, died Sunday, June 26, 2022, at Parkview Whitley in Columbia City. She was born in Fort Wayne on Jan. 11, 1947, to Wilmer and Mildred Conn Goba. Sharon was married to Clayton Strickler on Aug. 2, 1969. Titus Funeral Home and Cremation Services is...
COLUMBIA CITY, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

Philanthropic Syracuse Couple Surprised With State Awards

SYRACUSE – On Monday, Syracuse couple Doug and Jeannine Schrock were hosting a birthday party for Doug when a few VIP party crashers stopped in bearing awards. State Rep. Curtis Nisly (Dist. 22) presented Doug with the Sagamore of the Wabash award — the highest distinction given to a civilian by the governor of Indiana.
SYRACUSE, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

Peggy D. Workman

NORTH MANCHESTER – Peggy D. Workman, 90, North Manchester, died June 28, 2022, at Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne. Peggy was born on Aug. 7, 1931, in Wabash County, to John L. and Ruby V. Westafer Baker. She married Richard “Dick” Workman June 8, 1952, in the First Brethren...
NORTH MANCHESTER, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

Leroy ‘Junior’ Stutzman

Leroy "Junior" Stutzman passed away June 17, 2022, at Fort Myers Beach, Fla. He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Janie Drudge Stutzman. He was employed by Tri-State Harvestore Systems Inc., Silver Lake, for 27 years during which time he and his crew built 1,700 Harvestores. Memorials to...
SILVER LAKE, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

Creators Of Downtown Art Exceeded Expectations

There are a couple of giraffes in downtown Warsaw. And a peacock, along with a number of other temporary art pieces for the public to enjoy. If you haven’t checked out all of them yet, you have until Oct. 15 to do so before they’re gone. “The Warsaw...
WARSAW, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

Margaret Marie Biltz-Rutledge

Margaret Marie Biltz-Rutledge, 74, Pierceton, died June 26, 2022. Margaret was born on Christmas Eve in 1947 to Robert and Lucy Biltz. Titus Funeral Home and Cremation Services is caring for Margaret. A graveside service will take place on Wednesday, July 13 at 11 a.m. at Oakwood Cemetery, Warsaw. In...
PIERCETON, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

July’s First Friday Features A ‘Hometown Picnic’

Main Street Warsaw is excited to host a Hometown Picnic during First Friday on July 1 in downtown Warsaw with Kensington Digital Media. Hot dogs, lemonade, watermelon, popsicles and crackerjacks will be available for a donation to Big Brothers Big Sisters. Additional food options include Crooked Barn BBQ food truck, ice cream and local downtown restaurants. Live music by the Backwater Band will be featured on the iconic red, white and blue Grote Automotive semi-truck stage, according to a news release from Main Street Warsaw.
WARSAW, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

Camp Hope Returns To Warsaw July 12-14

Ryan’s Place is bringing Camp Hope back to Warsaw to help children deal with their grief over the deaths of loved ones. Warsaw Community Church, 1855 S. County Farm Road, Warsaw, will be the location for Camp Hope Warsaw from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 12 to 14. To register, call Ryan’s Place at 574-535-1000 or email callebach@ryansplace.org for a link to the registration. Registration deadline is tentatively set for Friday, July 1, and the camp is free.
WARSAW, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

Public Occurrences 06.30.22

The following people were preliminarily charged and booked into the Kosciusko County Jail:. • 3:24 p.m. Tuesday - Jessica Lee Gomez, 32, of 3699 E. CR 175N, lot 146, Warsaw, arrested for possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia, trafficking with an inmate and on a foreign warrant. No bond set.
WARSAW, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

SportClips Opens Warsaw Location

SportClips has opened its 20th store at 562 W. CR 300N, Warsaw. To celebrate, the business had a ribbon-cutting ceremony Tuesday morning with the Kosciusko Chamber of Commerce. The Warsaw location is owned by Shaun Norton. Katie Lewis, SportClips area manager, said SportClips started in 1993. Other locations include Granger,...
WARSAW, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

Public Occurrences 06.29.22

The following people were preliminarily charged and booked into the Kosciusko County Jail:. • 10:22 a.m. Monday - Ashley Marie Marshall, 25, New Carlisle, arrested for possession of paraphernalia. Bond: $5,000. • 10:58 a.m. Monday - Summer Breeze Fisher, 31, Goshen, arrested for felony probation violation. No bond set. •...
WARSAW, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

Cloud 9 Offers Lifestyle Shoes

WINONA LAKE – Kosciusko Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday for Cloud 9 Multisport, 1009 E. Canal St., Winona Lake. Owner Keither Sampson said before Cloud 9 Multisport was at the Canal Street location, the location was home to Green Earth Multisport LLC. In 2019, Sampson said he developed plantar fasciitis after running in bad shoes, which led Sampson into Green Earth Multisport.
WINONA LAKE, IN

