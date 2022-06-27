ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Old school club in Dallas' Deep Ellum shuts down after a decade

By Teresa Gubbins
CultureMap Dallas
CultureMap Dallas
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A Dallas bar closed after a decade in Deep Ellum: Wits End, an old-school hangout in the epicenter of the neighborhood at 2724 Elm St., closed its doors on June 26. A spokesperson said that the lease had come to an end and the landlord, Westdale Properties, would not renew; Westdale...

dallas.culturemap.com

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dallas, TX
Restaurants
Dallas, TX
Food & Drinks
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Lifestyle
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Texas Government
Dallas, TX
Lifestyle
Local
Texas Food & Drinks
Dallas, TX
Government
Local
Texas Restaurants
Local Profile

The Top 7 Burger Joints In Collin County

Mark Stuertz’s quest for Collin County’s top eateries continues with this round-up of his favorite burger places. Come take a look and plan your next meal with his list. Butchering and grinding since 1974, Ye Ole Butcher Shop Meat Market-Burger Joint resembles an old-fashioned meat dispensary. Its modest refrigerator case is packed with steaks, briskets, roasts, chops even sides of beef. But the on-premises/to go action is centered around its freshly ground burgers. We opted for the “All the Way Buffalo Burger with Cheese” served on a brioche bun: rich, hearty and immensely satisfying. They also serve 12-Point Buck Burgers (Tuesdays), Elk Burgers (Wednesday) and Wild Hog Burgers (Thursdays). Beef, too. For the veg heads, they have veggie burgers, but truth be told, vegetarians are a hunted species in these parts: There’s a trophy vegan torso — allegedly collected at a Dallas salad bar — mounted on the wall. So watch your six if you run exclusively on celery and arugula.
COLLIN COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Bartenders#Dj#Food Drink#Bar Info#Westdale Properties#Embrace The Embers
Dallas Observer

Five New Restaurants & Bars in Dallas to Check Out

Headlines about the future of the economy are grim now, but then who believes the news these days? The people behind Dallas' wildfire-hot restaurant and bar scene apparently don't. Sure, they're dealing with inflation and labor woes, but somehow they power through. God bless optimists. They keep feeding us good...
DALLAS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Retail
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
bigcityreview.com

10 Best Pizza Places In Dallas, Texas

Our Top 10 Pizza Places In Dallas, Texas showcases the 10 Best Pizza Places in the legendary city of Dallas, Texas. There is no simpler form of food that can also be turned into a complex meal. No matter how you like your pizza served, there is an awesome pizza place in Dallas Texas waiting for you.
DALLAS, TX
Local Profile

Ultimate Sports Bar Meets Delightful Restaurant

Located at The Star in Frisco, City Works Eatery & Pour House is the ultimate sports bar and restaurant in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. There are a lot of reasons you may want to plan a visit, but we’ve narrowed it down to some of the best for you here.
FRISCO, TX
Dallas Observer

Dallas Celebrates DJ Screw Day By Paying Tribute to the Man Who Shaped Texas Hip-Hop

Texas hip-hop history is not complete without the mention of Robert Earl Davis Jr., known musically as DJ Screw. In Houston, June 27 is reserved to honor Screw. The tempo slows down as the city plays respect to the founder of chopped and screwed, a subgenre of hip-hop that has become synonymous with Texas hip-hop. Dallas, too, is giving Screw his flowers.
DALLAS, TX
progressivegrocer.com

H-E-B Getting Ready to Expand Footprint

H-E-B knows exactly how it wants to handle distribution to its new stores in the Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW) region. The San Antonio-based grocery chain is adding frozen capabilities to its distribution facilities in Temple, Texas. The project will grow H-E-B's current facility footprint by 325,000 square feet and will add over 100 jobs to the local economy.
TEMPLE, TX
Local Profile

The 2026 World Cup And Its Impact On Frisco, Texas

Dallas is one of 16 host cities for the 2026 World Cup. But Dallas didn’t get the winning bid all by itself: Fort Worth, Arlington and Frisco were all instrumental in bringing the beautiful game to North Texas. Today, at the Frisco 2022 State of the City luncheon, Mayor Jeff Cheney briefly talked about the 2026 World Cup and its economic benefits.
FRISCO, TX
CultureMap Dallas

These are the 7 best food and drink events in Dallas this week

The Independence Day holiday is usually quiet for restaurants, and some take advantage by closing for a vacation day or two. But for folks staying in town this week, there are plenty of opportunities to eat and drink well over July 4th weekend. On the list: patriotic drink specials, seasonal summer dish specials, a whiskey pairing dinner, and a brewery bash, drag brunch, and pool party to boot.
DALLAS, TX
CultureMap Dallas

Go on an artsy adventure in history-rich Mansfield

Seeking an easy getaway for a nearby day-cation? Head to Mansfield, which is just south of Dallas-Fort Worth and packed full of activities. Even easier is that the city has already programmed the trip for you, with a cool set of customized itineraries that are perfect for a few hours of exploring whether you're the outdoorsy type, the history buff, or the epicurean adventurer.
MANSFIELD, TX
CW33

Here are the best spots around Dallas to play bingo

DALLAS (KDAF) — B4, I20… BINGO! Everyone loves a good ole game of bingo from the youngest of players to the oldest. You may want to give your hand at some fun bingo around North Texas in the summer months to get out of the heat. Lucky for...
DALLAS, TX
CultureMap Dallas

CultureMap Dallas

Dallas, TX
8K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

CultureMap Dallas is your daily source for local lifestyle news, including where to eat and what to do.

 https://dallas.culturemap.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy