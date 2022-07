PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Historic Preservation Commission on Wednesday morning voted unanimously to approve the demolition of Hale Church in the West Bluff. The historic church, built in 1890, was purchased by the KDB Group last summer with hopes of restoring the church to its former glory. It is located at 401 West High St., at the corner of Main and High Streets.

PEORIA, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO