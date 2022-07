Ryan’s Place is bringing Camp Hope back to Warsaw to help children deal with their grief over the deaths of loved ones. Warsaw Community Church, 1855 S. County Farm Road, Warsaw, will be the location for Camp Hope Warsaw from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 12 to 14. To register, call Ryan’s Place at 574-535-1000 or email callebach@ryansplace.org for a link to the registration. Registration deadline is tentatively set for Friday, July 1, and the camp is free.

