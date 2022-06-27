ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
15,000 fentanyl pills seized, 11 suspects arrested in North Texas drug bust

 3 days ago
FORT WORTH, Texas — The Tarrant County Sheriff's Office announced on Monday that a drug bust involving multiple agencies across North Texas led to the seizure of thousands of fentanyl pills. The sheriff's office said it worked with agencies such as the Drug Enforcement Administration, the Texas Department...

Lovett Mccalister
3d ago

every time this Devils Drug is taken off the streets 1.000 lives are saved 🙏 RIP Brother 😔 😟 🙁 😥

lizzy gurren
2d ago

The drug is coming thru the border from China where it is also manufactured! That is why we name Biden contributing to the deaths!

