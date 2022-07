(Heart of Illinois ABC) - A bill increasing access to healthy food options in schools around Illinois has been signed into law, according to a state release. House bill 4813, co-sponsored by State Rep. Jehan Gordon-Booth, exempts food service providers that participate in any of the USDA’s child nutrition programs from contract bidding requirements and encourages school districts to give preference to contracts that promote the health and well-being of students, source local food products and value the welfare of animals, allowing Illinois school districts to improve the evaluation process for potential food service vendors.

