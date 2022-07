At 12:58 A.M. this morning three engines, a ladder truck and a Battalion Chief from Humboldt Bay Fire responded to a reported commercial structure fire on the 1900 block of 5th St. in Eureka. The first arriving engine reported smoke was visible from the several blocks away and arrived on scene and found a single story commercial building with heavy smoke and fire showing from the rear of the building. A commercial 2nd alarm was requested for additional resources to the scene to assist with firefighting operations and coverage of Humboldt Bay Fire’s jurisdiction. Crews initiated an interior fire attack and searched the structure for any potential occupants.

EUREKA, CA ・ 8 HOURS AGO