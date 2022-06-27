ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Southwest Florida prepares for new abortion law

By Dave Elias
 3 days ago
LEE COUNTY, Fla. – A new abortion law is set to go in effect this week in Florida as it would further restrict a woman’s right to an abortion.

Right now a woman can get an abortion up to 24 weeks, but Republican lawmakers passed a bill that would drop it to 15 weeks.

Governor DeSantis signed it into law and now Planned Parenthood, the ACLU and others asked a judge in Tallahassee Monday to block the states abortion ban from taking place this Friday.

The new battle comes just days after the US Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.

“Right now for us this is hugely emotional and heartbreaking and sad…because we know the devastation this is going to cause,” said Stephanie Fraim, SWFL Planned Parenthood CEO.

She said her provider was fully prepared to implement the new law on Friday unless a judge instructs otherwise.

“The court that has everything in their power to say this law that was passed by DeSantis is unconstitutional by the state constitution,” Fraim stated.

She and the attorneys argue the new law violates Florida’s constitution, specifically Article I Section 23 which guarantees a person’s privacy and freedom from government intrusion.

FGCU Constitutional Law Professor Dr. Pamella Seay argues that privacy is a very strong argument in the case.

“I also believe there are claims and arguments to be made on the part of a fetal life,” Dr. Seay stressed.

Anti-abortion groups agree and want the judge to toss out the lawsuit arguing privacy doesn’t apply to abortion.

However, Dr. Shelly Tien, a Maternal-Fetal Medicine Physician in Florida, testified in court the new ban will cause women in difficult situations to suffer.

“They are women that are struggling economically, may be living in poverty or near poverty,” Dr. Tien said under oath.

The new law is set to go into effect on Friday and the judge’s ruling is expected on Thursday whether to keep the law from going into effect.

Meanwhile, this issue must ultimately be decided by the State Supreme Court.

