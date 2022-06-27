ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burnett County, WI

Inmate Dies in Burnett County Jail

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article"On June 24, 2022 at 1:41 p.m., Inmate Joshua J. Staples, 41 years of age, became. unresponsive while sitting at a table in one of the...

Woman Sentenced For Convictions From Rollover Crash Incident

BURNETT COUNTY -- The Court has sentenced Delores Corbine, of Danbury, WI, for convictions stemming from an October 2021 Burnett County one-vehicle rollover crash. Corbine was charged with two counts of Class I Felony Neglecting a Child; Misdemeanor Operating a Motor Vehicle While Intoxicated With Minor Child in the Vehicle; and Misdemeanor Obstructing an Officer following the investigation into the rollover crash.
Shell Lake Man Sentenced On Charges From Marijuana Grow Bust

WASHBURN COUNTY -- The Court has sentenced Nathan Camp, of Shell Lake, WI, on charges stemming from a 2020 marijuana grow bust. Nathan Camp was charged following his arrest in November 2020 when Washburn County Sheriff’s Office Investigators uncovered a marijuana grow operation. On November 6, 2020, Washburn County...
Pine County SWAT team called in after alleged domestic situation

PINE COUNTY, MN-- Officers arrested a man after a tip from Florida that a woman was being threatened in Pine County. According to the report, a woman in Florida called the Pine County Sheriff’s Department stating she knew of a possible domestic situation in the City of Brook Park.
Burnett County Inmate Who Became Unresponsive While Sitting At Jail Table Dies

BURNETT COUNTY -- An inmate at the Burnett County Jail has died after he was discovered to be unresponsive while sitting at a table in jail, according to a press release from the Burnett County Sheriff's Office. Press Release. On June 24, 2022, at 1:41 p.m., Inmate Joshua J. Staples,...
Two Dead In Rice Lake Crash

RICE LAKE, MN (KDAL) – A crash involving two motorcycles and a truck on the East Calvary Road in Rice Lake has left two people dead. The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office says the crash occurred just after 9 p-m Thursday and both of the motorcyclists were pronounced dead at the scene.
Medical Examiner: Rice Lake man dies days after house fire

RICE LAKE, MN -- A Rice Lake man died days after he suffered severe burns in a house fire. According to the Midwest Medical Examiners Office, Myles Summers, 33, died Saturday. Authorities responded to the home on the 3900 block of West Tischer Road around 6:30 p.m. June 22. Three...
Rice Lake man injured in fire last week has died

A Rice Lake man who was severely burned in a fire last week has died. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner said that Myles Summers, 33, died on Saturday. He'd been airlifted down to the Hennepin County Medical Center after the fire. FIrst responders rushed to the home on West Tischer...
Cameron woman sentenced in child trafficking case

BARRON, Wis. (WEAU) - A Cameron woman accused of offering a child for a man to have sex with in exchange for drugs and money is sentenced in Barron County Circuit Court Tuesday. 35-year-old Amanda Eyman of Cameron pleaded guilty to an amended charge of child neglect and was sentenced...
Burnett County Weekly Jail Bookings Report - Jun. 28, 2022

BURNETT COUNTY -- DrydenWire.com has been informed by the Burnett County Sheriff's Office the following people were recently booked at the Burnett County Jail. The records that are available on this website are public information. Any indication of an arrest does not mean the individual identified has been convicted of a crime. All persons arrested are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Man dies three days after house fire near Duluth

DULUTH, Minn. -- A 33-year-old man died days after he was pulled from a burning house in near Duluth.The Rice Lake Fire Department responded to a house fire on the 3900 block of West Tischer Road on June 22. They found heavy fire and smoke, and the man - who had been pulled from inside the house - laying in the backyard.The fire was extinguished within an hour, and the man was taken to a nearby hospital. He died of his injuries three days later. The victim was identified as Myles Leslie Summers.
Man Dies in Horse-and-Buggy Accident

St. CLOUD -- A horse-and-buggy crash killed an Isanti man Sunday afternoon. St. Cloud police were sent to the Municipal Athletic Complex on reports of a man injured by horses. Officials say a 44-year-old man brought a team of Clydesdales and a carriage to a special event at the MAC, intending to offer rides.
Witness rattled but not surprised by Oakdale theater shooting

OAKDALE, Minn. (WCCO) -- A gunman is on the run after opening fire inside a suburban Twin Cities movie theater.The shooting happened around 10 p.m. Tuesday at the Marcus Cinema in Oakdale. A 23-year-old man from Hugo was hurt and is expected to recover. Investigators don't believe the shooting was random. Robert Baril, a comedian, was inside the movie theater with his wife. They were enjoying a date night watching the new Elvis biopic when shots rang out. "On the one hand, it's unexpected," he said. "On the other hand, it's like, why wouldn't you expect it at this point? [Shootings] happen at schools, churches. "Gun violence is happening more often in Minnesota. Crime analysts are reporting 78 homicides this year across Minnesota, that's keeping pace with the record 201 killings last year. Meanwhile, Hennepin Healthcare in Minneapolis is reporting a 50% jump in how often they treat "penetrating trauma wounds," which include gunshots. While Baril says he'll go back to a theater soon, he'll probably choose to sit by an aisle or an exit. "It's this eerie, unsettling feeling I suppose," he said. "What are you going to do aside from just not leaving your home?" 
Isanti man run over, killed by Clydesdale horse

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — A 44-year-old man died on Sunday after his Clydesdale horses ran him over at a special event in the Municipal Athletic Complex in St. Cloud, local police say. According to the St. Could Police Department, at about 2:30 p.m. Sunday, officers and EMS crews responded...
Man dies after being run over by his horse outside St. Cloud's Municipal Athletic Complex

ST. CLOUD – An Isanti man was killed Sunday outside of St. Cloud's Municipal Athletic Complex after he was trampled by one of his horses, which he brought there to give free carriage rides.Police say it happened at about 2:25 p.m. during a special event held in the complex's parking lot.The 44-year-old victim was walking with his Clydesdale horses, who were pulling a carriage that held his 5-year-old son, when "he lost control and was run over by one of the horses."Police say the Clydesdales then began running, while still pulling the carriage, toward Veterans Golf Course nearby. They stopped after the carriage hit a tree and got stuck. The victim's son was not hurt.The man later died at St. Cloud Hospital.
Allina Health Selects Location of the New Cambridge Medical Center

Allina Health is pleased to announce that it has chosen a site for the new Cambridge Medical Center. After months of research and planning, the site selected for Cambridge Medical Center’s new facilities will be located between Highway 65 and Xylite Street Northeast, just north of Highway 95. “From...
Lumberjack World Championships Is In Hayward, WI

Wisconsin is one of many Midwest states that is known for its sparsity between towns and beautiful outdoors. Though Wisconsin is mainly known for their love and appreciation of cheese, the small town of Hayward, WI has been putting on the Lumberjack World Championships since 1960. This International competition invites professional lumberjacks and lumberjills (female lumberjack) to compete in a series of tasks over a three-day period, with one competition being wilder than the next.
Knights Down the Snappers in 7 Innings

The Hinckley Knights hosted the winless Braham Snappers last night. The Snappers came into Brennan Field looking for their first win on the year, and the Knights wanted to defend home field as this was their last home game for over two weeks. Braham started out quickly by getting their...
