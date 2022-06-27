ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Swarm of 7 Missouri Earthquakes Sets New Madrid Fault Fears Aflame

By Doc Holliday
97 Rock
97 Rock
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It was an interesting seismic week in the area of the New Madrid Fault in Missouri at the end of June 2022. Nothing major, but there were reported felt by the USGS. UPDATE: There was just a 2.2 in Illinois south of St. Louis in Illinois which makes it a swarm...

97rockonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
Awesome 92.3

Missouri Has Many Small Towns. These Could Be 13 Of The Best

Not that long ago, I wrote an article about a small town in Missouri that had been named one of the best in the nation to visit. That small town was called Ste. Genevieve and if you missed that article you can read it HERE. Now we know that the Show Me State has a lot of wonderful small towns. Could these be 13 of the best? Perhaps. It is up for debate. How many of these town have you been to? For the purpose of this list, the town must have a population of about 20,000 or less.
MISSOURI STATE
KFVS12

Heartland couple worried over new Mo. trigger law

Southeast Missouri drivers are pushing for safer railroad crossings after an Amtrak crash killed four people. Vanduser plans its celebration for 4th of July. The Census Bureau's report on durable orders came out on Monday. Meanwhile, FedEx and Nike had positive earnings reports. And companies are thinking about "Just Keep It" policies on returns.
MISSOURI STATE
themissouritimes.com

Ameren announces new solar facility in Mid-Missouri

Jefferson City, Mo. — Ameren Missouri has announced that it will be acquiring a solar facility in Mid-Missouri, with the plan to bring more renewable energy to Missourians, as well as an influx of 250 construction jobs. Ameren Missouri is a part of the Ameren corporation and is one...
MISSOURI STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
City
St. Louis, MO
Local
Missouri Government
City
Saint Louis, MO
State
Missouri State
abc17news.com

Tracking weekend showers and storms

Today: Temperatures will continue to climb back into the lower 90's this afternoon with winds returning out of the southwest at 10 mph. Skies remain mostly clear. Tonight: Temperatures continue the warming trend as the overnight lows top out near 70 degrees. Skies remain mostly clear. Extended: Heading into Friday,...
MISSOURI STATE
kbia.org

Missouri's COVID-19 response rated worst in its region

Missouri’s COVID response was the worst in the region, across multiple metrics, including hospital usage. That’s according to the Commonwealth Fund, a national health-focused private foundation. Its 2022 Scorecard on State Health System performance also ranked Missouri last among neighboring states in other areas including health care access and affordability, avoidable hospital use, and income disparity.
MISSOURI STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Earthquake#Swarm#The New Madrid Fault#Usgs
abc17news.com

Tracking rain, storms, and heat returning for the weekend

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and mild with lows in the lower 70s. TOMORROW: Increasing clouds with storms by mid-late afternoon. Some storms may bring gusty winds and brief heavy rain. Highs in the upper 80s. EXTENDED: We'll enjoy one more night with low humidity before southwesterly winds aloft push in more...
ENVIRONMENT
KICK AM 1530

The 2 Best BBQ Cities in the US are both in the State of Missouri

A website has ranked the best BBQ cities in America and the state of Missouri dominated the list taking the top 2 spots, so which city comes in first and gets bragging rights?. According to the website Lawnstarter.com, St. Louis and Kansas City are the number 1 and number 2 Best Barbecue Cities in America. St. Louis gets bragging rights claiming the number 1 spot followed by Kansas City (that will certainly cause some arguments between locals of the two cities), but the website based the rankings on a number of different factors including categories like Most Cooking Teams in the top 25% of the past 3 World BBQ Championships, Most BBQ Festivals, and ratings for local BBQ restaurants. All of this led to St. Louis barely edging out Kansas City.
MISSOURI STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Earthquakes
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
Place
Madrid, Spain
KYTV

SAMPLE BALLOT: See what’s on the ballot for Missouri’s August primary

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri’s primary for the general election is August 2. The election features federal, state, and county government races. It also features a few municipal or fire protection district taxes. Again, this is an election for only Missouri voters. MISSOURI ONLY:. Barry County:. (Ballot 1) https://www.ky3.com/resizer/-kDSF9TtqA7iTEbRp0lUf5bYB6M=/arc-photo-gray/arc3-prod/public/Z7ECFZYD25DGRKXR3F6RUPYYMY.png.
MISSOURI STATE
St. Louis American

‘We expect to be sued’

Hours after Roe v. Wade was overturned by the Supreme Court, Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt certified in a legal opinion that the state’s “trigger law” is now in effect, meaning that abortion procedures are illegal in the state of Missouri. In St. Louis, hundreds gathered outside...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
kttn.com

CORRECTION: Missouri State Highway Patrol issues correction to fatal crash

The Missouri State Highway Patrol has corrected its report of a fatal traffic crash in Ray County on Wednesday afternoon. The patrol reported that 56-year-old Randy Owens of Excelsior Springs was killed when the pickup truck he was driving overturned on Highway 10 after it was hit in the rear by a sports utility vehicle. The driver of the SUV, 46-year-old Michelle Lematty of Richmond, was not hurt.
RAY COUNTY, MO
97 Rock

An Open Letter to the Rest of America: You’ve Got Washington All Wrong

My name is Pete and I've lived in Washington for the past two decades. I'm fully aware of what you think Washington is like. To be fair, I thought the same thing at first. My earliest memories of Washington are from when I was five or six. I was living on the Oregon Coast and we would drive up to visit my aunt and uncle when they lived in Pasco. I remember my dad explaining to me what the Tri-Cities were. When we moved to Iowa, we visited Tri-Cities less but we eventually moved here. When I told my Iowa friends I was moving, they had two common misconceptions.
WASHINGTON STATE
97 Rock

97 Rock

Pasco WA
9K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

97 Rock plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Richland, Kennewick, and Pasco, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy