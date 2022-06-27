ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Every Fly Look Taraji P. Henson Wore To Host The 2022 BET Awards

By Shamika Sanders
HelloBeautiful
HelloBeautiful
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SWvLt_0gNnjsbs00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45JWf3_0gNnjsbs00

Source: Aaron J. Thornton / Getty

Taraji P. Henson used the 2022 B ET Awards as her fashion show. The second-year host made the stage her runway in 14 fashionable looks; styled by Jason Rembert with Tym Wallace on her hair. The Academy Award-nominated actress kicked off her series of slayage on the red carpet wearing a crystalized $24,500 Tom Ford gown with choker chain before opening the show with a Cleopatra-inspired bob and show-stopping gold gown. And the looks didn’t stop there. There’s a nostalgic Coogi sweater dress moment, a fierce feathery look, and an array of jewels.

Memorable BET Award Moments We’re Still Talking About

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight , Taraji revealed, that it was her glam squad’s idea to go through so many wardrobe changes. “It’s not me, it’s my team! They want to outdo themselves.”

Not only did the TPH founder and businesswoman (she handed out TPH Body products to the audience during the ceremony) change her gowns, she changed her hair and nails just as many times. Taraji’s hairstylist Tym Wallace used Carol’s Daughter products on her hair to achieve an array of fabulous hairdos. Her ponytail on the red carpet was 45 inches long.

Red Carpet Rundown: The Hottest Looks From The 2022 BET Awards

According to Tym, the extensions come courtesy of Hair So Fab. “Taraji’s red carpet look is inspired by timeless beauty with a little bit of Rihanna,” Tym told Allure . “She wanted to feel sexy, so I created a sleek, side-swept low ponytail.” From asymmetrical bobs to long sleek tresses, the presentation was flawless.

Taraji teased her BET Awards fitting on Instagram. “The @betawards fitting this year was nothing short of CRAZY but you know all the looks came out ON POINT HUNNY!!”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by taraji p henson (@tarajiphenson)

Get into all the looks, below:

1. Taraji P. Henson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1U8UC9_0gNnjsbs00 Source:Getty

2. Taraji P. Henson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vNaB5_0gNnjsbs00
Source:Getty

3. Taraji P. Henson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39vu6i_0gNnjsbs00 Source:Getty

4. Taraji P. Henson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JEbgt_0gNnjsbs00
Source:Getty

5. Taraji P. Henson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42ahnE_0gNnjsbs00 Source:Getty

6. Taraji P. Henson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZPjU6_0gNnjsbs00
Source:Getty

7. Taraji P. Henson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12ZNUa_0gNnjsbs00 Source:Getty

8. Taraji P. Henson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32huwy_0gNnjsbs00 Source:Getty

9. Taraji P. Henson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rBUGo_0gNnjsbs00 Source:Getty

10. Taraji P. Henson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rI8Gn_0gNnjsbs00 Source:Getty

11. Taraji P. Henson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0y8s3W_0gNnjsbs00 Source:Getty

Comments / 0

Related
Us Weekly

Lori Harvey Says Parents Steve Harvey and Marjorie Elaine Harvey Need to Write Her a ‘Playbook Manual’ on Dating After Michael B. Jordan Split

Taking advice from the experts! Lori Harvey opened up about her search for love — and how parents Steve Harvey and Marjorie Elaine Harvey have inspired her dating approach. "They're definitely my couple goals. I literally was just talking to my mom on the phone earlier and she was telling me what she got my […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Ford
Person
Rihanna
Person
Taraji P Henson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bet Awards#Long Hair#Academy Award#Coogi#Tph
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Fashion Show
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HelloBeautiful

10 Hilarious Reactions To Beyonce’s ‘Break My Soul’

Beyonce is back with new music and the Beyhive is swarming over her disco-house-infused single Break My Soul. Released midday, yesterday (surprisingly earlier than the midnight release initially planned), The Dream and Tricky Stewart-produced track is heating up our timelines and stans can’t get enough of the empowering track that has inspired what social media […]
CELEBRITIES
HelloBeautiful

HelloBeautiful

New York City, NY
9K+
Followers
1K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

News, Lifestyle, Fashion and Beauty for Today's Black Woman.

 https://hellobeautiful.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy