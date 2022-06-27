ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auto technicians at Mercedes-Benz of San Diego go on strike

By Rob Nikolewski
San Diego Union-Tribune
 3 days ago

Auto technicians picket in front of the Mercedes-Benz of San Diego dealership in Kearny Mesa. Some 36 auto technicians from the International Association of Machinists Local 1484 walked off the job on June 24. (Rob Nikolewski/The San Diego Union-Tribune)

About three dozen union auto technicians at the Mercedes-Benz of San Diego dealership in Kearny Mesa have walked off the job, amid faltering contract talks.

The dealership's management, which is one of 146 operations across the country in the Penske Automotive Group , says it has offered master and certified-level technicians "a massive increase in their pay" but the workers' union accuses Mercedes-Benz of San Diego of negotiating in bad faith.

"They're enforcing rules that were never rules before," said Pedro Gomez, a technician at the dealership and shop steward at International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers Local Lodge 1484. "We feel it was, in turn, to try and intimidate us so that we would take a lesser deal."

According to Gomez, the existing contract expired in April and after a meeting last week union members decided to walk out on Friday. He said five technicians are still working at the dealership while about 36 others have joined the strike and are walking on the sidewalk in front of the dealership, holding signs and waving at drivers passing by on Kearny Mesa Road.

Mercedes-Benz of San Diego has advertised online for replacement technicians.

"We are looking for employees to cross the picket line and join other Mercedes-Benz San Diego employees working to keep the dealership's service department operating during the strike," the ad said.

In a statement to the Union-Tribune, management called the strike a breach of a prior agreement and said the union "made unreasonable demands." The dealership said it offered a 15.1 percent increase in the base pay of master technicians, a 10 percent increase in the base pay of certified technicians and "annual increases thereafter."

Gomez said the dealership is "offering us more but they want to take away a benefit of a weekly guarantee, which means that if the shop ever gets slow, we wouldn't have the guarantee we used to have." Gomez accused the dealership of trying to send him to another location "so they can get me away from the unit."

According to Gomez, the hourly salary for a technician at Mercedes-Benz of San Diego ranges from $30 per hour to $34 per hour.

"This is San Diego. The cost of living here is outrageous," Gomez said. "Technicians are in high demand ... Not anybody can come work here. They're having trouble replacing us because no one's going to come work here for less."

In its statement, the dealership said the proposed pay increases "coming on the heels of annual increases in the prior contract, are groundbreaking and an example of our commitment to paying competitive wages."

Despite the back and forth, both sides said they are open to restarting negotiations.

"Mercedes-Benz of San Diego looks forward to meeting with the IAM's representatives in order to reach a contract that works for both sides," the dealer said.

"We're ready to get back to the table and continue to have fair negotiations," Gomez said. "We're not ready to get back to the table and have unfair negotiations."

Two months ago, a Penske dealership in Oregon ratified a three-year contract with a local union representing 45 machinists at two facilities in Portland and another in Gresham.

For the record :
9:51 a.m. June 28, 2022 : This story has been updated to show the correct name of the IAM shop steward is Pedro Gomez.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

NBC San Diego

Are Fireworks Illegal in San Diego? Carlsbad? Chula Vista? Anywhere?

This holiday weekend, officials are urging San Diego County residents to leave the pyrotechnics to the professionals, reminding them that fireworks are illegal. In fact, fireworks of any kind — sparklers, firecrackers, cherry bombs, poppers and bottle rockets — are all illegal in the city and county of San Diego.
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

Drones to Swarm Imperial Beach on Fourth of July

Imperial Beach will be celebrating the 4th of July in a new way this year. After a last-minute cancellation of the city's fireworks display, the city is teaming up with Verge Aero for a high-tech drone show that will be staged from the landmark Imperial Beach pier. The show will be synchronized with music that will be heard at the Pier Plaza.
IMPERIAL BEACH, CA
NBC San Diego

‘Bread for All': San Diego Bakery Ranks No. 1 in the U.S., According to Yelp

Yelp has released its list of the top 17 bakeries in the United States and number one may be right around the corner from you. Located in the East Village, Izola is topping the charts. With over 400 reviews on Yelp, Izola has a strong five-star rating and it’s not hard to tell why. Mouth-watering images of the extensive array of buttery, flaky croissants, sourdough galore, the raved-over Tahitian vanilla knot and more flood the restaurant review page.
SAN DIEGO, CA
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
