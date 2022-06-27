ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Childersburg, AL

Childersburg teen dies in single-vehicle crash in Talladega County

By The Gadsden Times
The Gadsden Times
The Gadsden Times
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Tmlv7_0gNnjknI00

A 17-year-old from Childersburg was killed in a single-vehicle crash Saturday night, according to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency State Troopers.

The crash occurred at about 10:42 p.m. when the 2005 Dodge Ram the teen was driving left the road and hit a tree. He was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash; his name has not been released because of his age.

A 19-year-old passenger in the vehicle was taken to UAB Hospital in Birmingham for treatment.

The crash occurred on Coleman Bridge, 2 miles east of Childersburg in Talladega County.

State troopers continue to investigate.

