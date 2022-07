I started doing talk radio (when it was still fun) in 1998, at what was then KVBC (now KSNV), Channel 3, NBC Las Vegas. You might remember their catchphrase: “News 3 – Watching Out For You!” I met Dave Courvoisier in those halls when I started at Hot Talk 105.1, which was then part of KVBC, then owned by Jim Rogers.

