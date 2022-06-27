ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape Vincent, NY

Actress Mary Mara of ‘ER,’ ‘Law & Order’ drowned in St. Lawrence River, troopers say

By Erik Columbia, Nexstar Media Wire
WWLP
WWLP
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04xwZP_0gNnjfNf00

CAPE VINCENT, NY ( WSYR ) –New York State Police say Mary Mara, who worked in Hollywood for nearly 35 years, drowned in the St. Lawrence River Sunday.

Mara, 61, was found in the river by troopers and Cape Vincent Fire and Ambulance around 8:10 a.m. in the Town of Cape Vincent, located about 90 miles north of Syracuse near the U.S.-Canada border.

UNC doctor explains what’s causing Justin Bieber’s condition

According to a press release, State Police believe Mara drowned while swimming. The investigation is ongoing, and the body has been taken to the Jefferson County Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YPdk9_0gNnjfNf00
LOS ANGELES – AUGUST 19: Body of Evidence” — Joe Pantoliano and Mary Mara star in THE HANDLER, an edgy drama that revolves around FBI Agent, Joe Renato, as he trains and handles agents who go undercover to solve crimes at all levels of Los Angeles diverse society, scheduled to air on the CBS Television Network. (Photo by Tony Esparza/CBS via Getty Images)

Mara, who resided in Cape Vincent, was a Syracuse native. She graduated from Corcoran High School before heading to San Francisco State University and Yale.

From there, Mara went on to appear in more than 20 movies and 40 television shows, including “West Wing,” “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit,” and “Love Potion No. 9.” Her other roles include Jill on “Lost,” Loretta Sweet on “ER,” and Nance on “Shameless,” according to her IMDb page .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 0

Related
DoYouRemember?

‘ER’ And ‘Nash Bridges’ Star Mary Mara Found Dead At 61

Mary Mara has died at the age of 61. She was found dead in a river and reportedly drowned. She was best known for her roles in ‘ER’ and ‘Nash Bridges.’. Actress Mary T. Mara, best known for her roles in television dramas such as Law & Order, ER, and Nash Bridges, has died. She was found dead in a river according to a statement by the New York State Police. They believe the 61-year-old drowned while swimming in the St. Lawrence River in the town of Cape Vincent on Sunday morning.
CAPE VINCENT, NY
informnny.com

UPDATE: Mary Mara died due to asphyxiation, drowning

(UPDATE) — According to New York State Police, an autopsy examination was conducted and determined that Mary Mara’s death was an accident, due to asphyxiation, and water drowning. CAPE VINCENT, N.Y. (WWTI) — New York State Police are investigating an apparent drowning incident that occurred in Cape Vincent...
CAPE VINCENT, NY
AOL Corp

Mary Mara, ‘ER’ and ‘Law and Order’ Actor, Dies at 61 in Apparent Drowning

Mary Mara, the actor best known for her recurring roles in “ER” and “Law & Order,” died in Cape Vincent, N.Y. Sunday from an apparent drowning. She was 61. In a report published Monday, the New York State Police confirmed that Mara was discovered in the St. Lawrence River in Cape Vincent around 8:10 p.m. on Sunday by various officers. According to a statement from a representative, Mara was staying at the summer home of her sister Martha. A preliminary investigation suggested Mara died by drowning while swimming. Her body has been transported to Jefferson County Medical Examiner’s Office, where an autopsy will be performed to determine an official cause of death.
CAPE VINCENT, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Syracuse, NY
City
Cape Vincent, NY
WWLP

WWLP

24K+
Followers
19K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy