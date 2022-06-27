3 sought in armed robberies at North Philadelphia Rite Aids, authorities say

One victim died as a result of injuries inflicted during the carjacking. PHILADELPHIA, PA — United States Attorney Jacqueline C. Romero announced that John Nusslein, 18, of Philadelphia, PA, was arrested and charged by Indictment with carjacking resulting in death, carjacking resulting in serious bodily injury, conspiracy to commit carjacking, and carrying and discharging a firearm during a crime of violence, all in connection with two carjacking incidents that occurred in December 2021 in Northeast Philadelphia. The defendant made his initial appearance in federal court on these charges on June 28, 2022, and was detained pending trial.
Comments / 5