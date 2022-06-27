ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

3 sought in armed robberies at North Philadelphia Rite Aids, authorities say

fox29.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePHILADELPHIA - Authorities in Philadelphia are searching for three armed robbery suspects who they believe knocked off two pharmacies stores on consecutive days. Investigators believe the three wanted males robbed the...

www.fox29.com

Comments / 5

Gwendolyn Freeman
3d ago

If they ban men from wearing ski mask maybe some of these robberies and killing will stop. There not COVID mask, there ski mask

Reply
8
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MyChesCo

Suspects Robbed and Assaulted 68-Year-Old Man Delivering Food

PHILADELPHIA, PA — The Philadelphia Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance with information in reference to a recent robbery. Authorities state that on June 15, 2022, at 9:40 pm, the victim, a 68-year-old-male, was delivering food to 2120 E. Allegheny Avenue when he was approached by three unknown black males who demanded his money taking $100 from his pockets. The victim was also assaulted during the incident but was able to fight off the attackers and drive himself to Episcopal Hospital where he was treated for minor injuries.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fox29.com

Police: 2 men, 2 teens injured in East Germantown shooting

EAST GERMANTOWN - Four people have been injured in an East Germantown shooting, as gun violence continues to grip Philadelphia. Officials say officers with Philadelphia’s 14th District were called to the 1100 block of East Price Street Wednesday night, just before 8, on the report of a shooting. Responding...
PERSHING, IN
fox29.com

Police: 2 bodies found inside building in Feltonville

PHILADELPHIA - Authorities in Philadelphia are investigating after two bodies were found inside a building Thursday afternoon. The gruesome discovery was made inside a property on the 4800 block of North Front Street, according to police. Investigators have not said how the two people died or the identity of the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Philadelphia, PA
Crime & Safety
County
Philadelphia, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
CBS Philly

21-Year-Old Woman Killed After Disgruntled Patron Fires At Least 15 Shots Into Northeast Philadelphia Bar, Police Say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — At least five of the 15 shots fired by a disgruntled patron went right through the front of the Philly Bar and Restaurant in Northeast Philadelphia and one of those bullets took the life of a 21-year-old woman. CBS3 spoke with her family who is calling out city leaders saying enough is enough. “I’m on my way home from work and I get the call and I’m like, ‘what do you mean she’s been shot?'” Jailene’s uncle James Holton said. That emotional uncle tells CBS3 that the woman who was killed in the shooting was his niece, 21-year-old Jailene Holton. “She was...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MyChesCo

18-Year-Old from Philadelphia Charged in Two Carjackings of Food Delivery Drivers

One victim died as a result of injuries inflicted during the carjacking. PHILADELPHIA, PA — United States Attorney Jacqueline C. Romero announced that John Nusslein, 18, of Philadelphia, PA, was arrested and charged by Indictment with carjacking resulting in death, carjacking resulting in serious bodily injury, conspiracy to commit carjacking, and carrying and discharging a firearm during a crime of violence, all in connection with two carjacking incidents that occurred in December 2021 in Northeast Philadelphia. The defendant made his initial appearance in federal court on these charges on June 28, 2022, and was detained pending trial.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Robbery#Crime#Armed Robberies#Police
Daily Voice

Arrest Made In Delco Gas Station Stabbing

A suspect has been arrested in connection to the stabbing of a man Saturday, June 25 at a gas station in Delaware County, authorities said. Responding officers discovered the victim around 10:40 p.m. at the Exxon gas station on Baltimore Avenue in East Lansdowne, local police said. The victim was...
EAST LANSDOWNE, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Voice

Robbery, Gunfire Reported In South Jersey: Police

Police in South Jersey responded to a robbery with gunfire, authorities said. On Tuesday, June 28, at approximately 5:31 p.m., Gloucester Township police responded to the 800 block of the Black Horse Pike in the Glendora section of Gloucester Township for a report of a robbery. Police heard multiple gunshots...
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
CBS Philly

Police Hope Surveillance Video Will Help Solve Deadly Shooting In Philadelphia’s Oak Lane Section

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police hope surveillance video can help them solve a deadly shooting in Oak Lane. Investigators found several bullet casings on the 6400 block of North Broad Street. That’s where a 20-year-old man was shot just before 10:30 p.m. He died a short time later after being shot in the neck and torso. Police identified the victim as Zamir Syrus. No arrest has been made. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy