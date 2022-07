KAUKAUNA (WLUK) -- A historic building restoration project started Monday in Kaukauna. A 185-year-old mansion is being worked on for the first time in more than 30 years. The Grignon Mansion was built in 1837 by a fur trader, Charles Grignon as a gift to his wife. It was given historic significance status in 1972 for being considered ahead of its time.

KAUKAUNA, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO