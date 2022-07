The Detroit Red Wings named Derek Lalonde the team's new head coach in a release Thursday. Lalonde, 49, spent the last four seasons with the Tampa Bay Lightning during the team's run to three consecutive Stanley Cup Finals and back-to-back Stanley Cup wins in 2020 and 2021. Prior to that, he spent two seasons as the head coach of the Iowa Wild, the AHL affiliate of the Minnesota Wild.

