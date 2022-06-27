ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany County, WY

Albany County Public Library Holds Drag Queen Storytime Over Weekend

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article**For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The Albany County Public Library’s fourth annual Drag Queen Storytime in Washington Park on Saturday attracted a large crowd, along with a dose of controversy. The library in Laramie has been having “drag queens” read to kids for four...

MarkWalleye
2d ago

Stand up and speak the truth-  Alphabets have much higher rates of STDs, mental illness, drug and alcohol abuse, tobacco use, and suicide.  Hardly lifestyles to be prideful about or to celebrate!!

Wyoming International Film Festival comes to Cheyenne

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - If you have an artistic flair, love movies, and are looking for something different to do. The Wyoming international film festival may be the event you’ve been looking for. ”It’s an incredible honor to bring all of these films to Cheyenne. We are...
CHEYENNE, WY
Wake Up Wyoming

Rally Against Wyoming’s Trigger Abortion Ban Bill Thursday Night

Opponents of Wyoming's Trigger Abortion Ban will rally in front of the Wyoming Capitol Building in Cheyenne this evening [June 30] from 6-8 p.m. The rally follows the U.S. Supreme Court ruling last Friday overturning the 1973 Roe V. Wade decision. Wyoming lawmakers earlier this year passed House Bill 92, which leads to outlawing most abortions in the state in the wake of such a Supreme Court decision.
WYOMING STATE
Fallen Wyoming Marine to pass through Cheyenne, Casper on way to Buffalo

CASPER, Wyo. — The body of a Wyoming Marine killed earlier this month is scheduled to pass through Cheyenne this afternoon on the way to Buffalo, where he will be buried. Cpl. Seth Rasmuson, who graduated from Buffalo High School in 2019, was among the five Marines killed on June 8 after an Osprey aircraft crashed in southern California. Rasmuson’s family confirmed his death with the Buffalo Bulletin in the days after the crash.
CASPER, WY
Wyoming Game and Fish Department urges people to leave baby wildlife alone

CHEYENNE, WYOMING — If you’re outside this spring, there is a good chance you’ll see newborn wildlife. These young fawns, hatchlings, and other babies are charismatic and incredible to watch and photograph. At the same time, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department urges people who come across young animals to leave newborn wildlife alone and keep a distance.
CHEYENNE, WY
Gordon to ratify Wyoming abortion ban

The Supreme Court’s overturning of the landmark opinion on Roe v. Wade set off protests throughout Wyoming where abortion could become illegal in as little as 30 days. A sizable gathering on town square was noted Friday afternoon as commuters honked in approval of the grassroots effort. At least...
WYOMING STATE
Republican Laramie County Sheriff Candidates hold public discussion

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Cheyenne citizens filled the Good Egg Restaurant Tuesday Morning to have breakfast and listen to discussions with all three Republican Sheriff Candidates in the upcoming primary election. Former Cheyenne Police Chief Brian Kozak prioritized the need for a culture change within the sheriff’s department....
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
Fallen Wyoming Marine Seth Rasmuson Gets Last Ride Home To Buffalo

**For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Wyoming U.S. Marine Cpl. Seth Rasmuson may have been young when he died, but his sacrifice for his country was valued, nonetheless, those who turned out for a procession in his honor said on Monday. Shona Armstrong is a Canada native...
BUFFALO, WY
REMINDER: Consumer Fireworks Are Illegal in Cheyenne

Cheyenne residents looking to celebrate Independence Day with a bang may get a bust if they decide to shoot off fireworks in the capital city. While you can use sparklers, smoke devices, and novelties on your private property, the use of consumer fireworks within city limits is illegal. Police say...
CHEYENNE, WY
BOPU employees to enforce seasonal watering restrictions

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - As temperatures continue to rise, the Cheyenne Board of Public Utilities (BOPU) is reminding customers that watering lawns, gardens, and flower beds between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. is prohibited this summer in Cheyenne. This rule and others are laid listed as part of...
CHEYENNE, WY
Cheyenne, Laramie, Rawlins All Well Below Normal Precip So Far

With the calendar year almost half-over, many locations around southeast Wyoming are running well-below normal precipitation for the date, according to the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service. That includes the communities of Laramie, Cheyenne, and Rawlins. The situation is especially dire in Laramie, which is facing its third-driest...
CHEYENNE, WY
1,500 abortion rights protesters take to the streets in Fort Collins

As they chanted “Abortion rights are human rights,” 1,500 abortion rights protesters marched through Old Town Fort Collins Friday night after the Supreme Court overturned the precedent-setting case, Roe v. Wade. The Coloradoan reports the march stated at Colorado State University’s Oval and went to Oak Street Plaza, shutting down parts of College Avenue. Protesters on both sides also gathered throughout the weekend outside the Planned Parenthood on Shields Street. In Colorado though, despite the ruling, abortion will remain legal. It’s one of seven states without any restrictions on the termination of a pregnancy. The right was codified by the state legislature in March. With abortion set to be banned or heavily restricted in neighboring states, it’s believed, Colorado could become an oasis for residents of surrounding states seeking abortions. For more on this story, visit https://www.the Ft. Collins Coloradoan/
FORT COLLINS, CO
Cheyenne is getting another McDonald's!

"Now Hiring" sign as seen in a recent live stream -Optopolis, within Chapter 3:06:15. If you've been on the south side of town recently, you may have noticed a sign indicating that McDonald's is building a new location... Perhaps, you may even have seen the "now hiring" banner at the site of the soon-to-be McDonald's. Here's some McD history as well as what's known so far!
CHEYENNE, WY
Laramie Police Searching for Dog’s Owner

Laramie police are asking for the public's help in finding the owner of a lost dog. According to a department Facebook post, the dog (pictured above) does not have any tags and is not microchipped. "It needs some medical attention and (we) would like to find the owner," the post...
LARAMIE, WY
These housing markets are hotter than ever. But water is running out

According to local lore, in the early 1800’s French-Canadian fur traders were caught in a dreadful snowstorm, and, to lighten their load, they buried large amounts of poudre (gunpowder) in a cache (hiding place) along the banks of a river. Today, the Cache la Poudre River runs through modern-day Fort Collins, Colorado.
FORT COLLINS, CO

