FORT MILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – On the other side of the abortion debate, those who are Pro-Choice are saying a woman should have the right to choose what to do with her body. An 18 year old from Fort Mill, Will Sander, is so passionate about the right to choose, that he, along with other organizers, are planning a Pro-Choice March set for this Thursday in Fort Mill.

FORT MILL, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO