JEROME, ID—Robert William Fuller also known as “Bob” was born on February 22, 1952 to Harry and Myrtle Fuller in Portland, Oregon. He was raised in Elko, Nevada. Robert married Ellen Plumb in March of 1976 and from this union he had two daughters that were his whole world. He went to work for the Western Pacific Railroad in 1977. After several years of service he retired early due to an injury.

ELKO, NV ・ 1 DAY AGO