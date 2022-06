MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A local attorney presented a $50,000 check to a man who came forward to help police solve the murder of 9-year-old Za'Layia Jenkins. "We have to get these people off the streets," said Milwaukee attorney Michael Hupy. "We just have to get 'em off the streets. This isn't California, this is Milwaukee."

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO