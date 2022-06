This story was excerpted from the Mets Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. Stay consistent. Stay tough. Those are just two examples of the self-talk Francisco Lindor uses to stay relaxed when he steps to the plate. Evidently, it’s working. Last week, Lindor broke the franchise record for most RBIs by a shortstop prior to the All-Star break -- a record he continues to pad, as he drastically outpaces his 2021 RBI numbers.

MLB ・ 1 DAY AGO