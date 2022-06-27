ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ona, FL

At ‘Solomon’s Castle’, a late Florida artist’s dream continues

By Sean Martinelli
 3 days ago
ONA, Fla. — Surrounded by little else but trees and farmland, a large silver castle has become a centerpiece of the small community of Ona, Florida.

It is the work of late artist Howard Solomon, who moved to Ona and built the castle in the 1970s. It’s also the place where Howard lived.

“Every man’s home is his castle, so dad decided his castle would be his home,” Alane Soloman, Howard’s daughter, said.

Howard had a successful career as an interior designer before moving to Ona and building his home. Though he passed away six years ago, the property where he lived remains open as an attraction for tourists. It features a boat that houses a full-service restaurant and several other buildings that showcase Howard’s art.

“He just built this beautiful kingdom for all of us to live and work in,” Alane said.

If you're interested in visiting the property, you can find out more information here.

