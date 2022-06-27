ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

LA developer convicted in Huizar bribery case

By City News Service
spectrumnews1.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOS ANGELES (CNS) — A real estate developer is scheduled to be sentenced Sept. 19 for paying a $500,000 bribe to then-Los Angeles City Councilman José Huizar in order to “grease the wheels” for the approval of a downtown condominium project. Dae Yong “David” Lee,...

spectrumnews1.com

thedowneypatriot.com

Frustrated with Gascón, Whittier considers prosecuting local misdemeanor cases

WHITTIER - The Whittier City Council is looking into prosecuting local misdemeanor offenses in response to special directives issued by the Los Angeles County District Attorney that appear to contradict voter-approved ballot measures. The City Council, at its meeting on Tuesday, is drafting a potential ballot measure to allow Whittier...
WHITTIER, CA
iheart.com

Minimum Wage In Los Angeles Will Rise On Friday

California’s minimum wage could rise as high as $18 per hour by 2025 for some workers if a ballot measure is approved by voters this November. The minimum wage in Los Angeles is already set to rise from $15 to $16.04 on Friday, but Joe Sanberg, chief advocate of the Living Wage Act of 2022, said that’s not enough.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Antelope Valley Press

LA County joining new High Desert Corridor agency

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors, on Tuesday, unanimously approved a motion by Supervisor Kathryn Barger that will have the county join a new High Desert Corridor Joint Powers Agency to identify critical funding and facilitate the continued planning, development, and construction of the High Desert Multipurpose Corridor project.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Real News Network

Frontline physicians in LA can’t pay rent, so they threatened to strike

We all know that, even before the horrific, world-changing event of COVID-19, society would fall apart without hospital workers and medical staff. But like so many other fields and sectors of work, the medical field is a very stratified one. Even though we as patients may not see it, many of the folks who make hospitals and medical facilities run are overworked, understaffed, under-protected, and paid way less than we’re led to believe. This was made painfully clear last month when frontline physicians at LA County hospitals voted overwhelmingly in favor of striking over unfair labor practices. After voting to authorize a strike, LA County members of the Committee of Interns and Residents (CIR/SEIU), a local of the Service Employees International Union, won historic contract gains, including major increases in salaries and housing stipends, the creation of a $125,000 fund for diverse recruitment efforts, and more. To talk about all of this and more, TRNN Editor-in-Chief Maximillian Alvarez chats with Dr. Frances Gill, a first-year resident physician at LAC/USC Medical Center who is training to be a psychiatrist.
LOS ANGELES, CA
worldnationnews.com

LA County now stands at 6.6 new daily COVID admissions per 100,000 residents, up from 7.3 . below from

Another 6,529 COVID-19 infections were reported in Los Angeles County on Wednesday, June 29, as well as nine more deaths. Meanwhile, the number of COVID-positive patients in Los Angeles County hospitals rose by 32 people to 779, according to the latest state data. Of those patients, 77 were being treated in intensive care, up from 68 on the previous day.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
smobserved.com

Santa Monica City Attorney Allows Criminals to Repeat Offend Over and Over Again

I believe many Santa Monicans, rattled by an epidemic of brazen crime, are understandably furious at LA County DA George Gascon. They may not be aware, however, that the City of Santa Monica, not Gascon, has authority over violent misdemeanor prosecutions in our city, while Gascon's permissiveness, which the Council has failed to condemn, applies solely to felonies committed here. The combined effect is that lawbreakers, many of them repeat offenders, prey on our population at will.
SANTA MONICA, CA
thecentersquare.com

California leaks personal information of legal gun owners

(The Center Square) – A new dashboard from the California Attorney General’s office has leaked the personal information of thousands of the state’s gun owners. The California Department of Justice launched its 2022 Firearms Dashboard Portal on Monday. The portal featured data on the state's gun purchases as well as concealed carry license holders.
CALIFORNIA STATE

