Fire officials believe they’ve figured out the cause of Monday’s 135-acre wildfire on the Sonoma-Marin County line. They think the culprit was a chain scraping across the road on the northbound side of Highway 101. It shot out sparks, causing a series of roadside fires along the way. The chain was likely hanging from a vehicle or trailer. No buildings were damaged, and no one was hurt by the fire.

SONOMA, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO