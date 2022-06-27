Blue Jays select RHP Shaun Anderson

Mar 28, 2022; North Port, Florida, USA; Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Shaun Anderson (64) throws a pitch in the first inning of the game against the Atlanta Braves during spring training at CoolToday Park. Jonathan Dyer-USA TODAY Sports

The Toronto Blue Jays announced they’ve selected righty Shaun Anderson onto the MLB roster, with reliever Jeremy Beasley optioned to Triple-A Buffalo. A 40-man roster spot was created by transferring Hyun Jin Ryu from the 15-day to the 60-day injured list.

Toronto grabbed Anderson off waivers from the San Diego Padres last November. They passed him through waivers a couple weeks later, keeping him in the minor leagues without necessitating a 40-man spot. The right-hander had been a fairly desirable bullpen depth option, having bounced between Minnesota, Texas and Baltimore before landing in San Diego. Altogether, he struggled to an 8.49 ERA through 23 1/3 innings with three clubs.

Anderson has spent this season with the Bisons, working 46 innings over 14 appearances. The 27-year-old has a 3.91 ERA, striking out a below-average 19.7% of opponents but demonstrating strong control as a multi-inning pitcher. Anderson still has a minor league option year remaining, so the Blue Jays can bounce him from Toronto to Buffalo for the remainder of the season.

Ryu’s IL transfer was a formality whenever the club needed a 40-man roster spot. The veteran southpaw recently underwent Tommy John surgery. He’ll miss the rest of this season and most or all of next year as well.