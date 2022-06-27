ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Blue Jays select RHP Shaun Anderson

By Anthony Franco
MLB Trade Rumors
MLB Trade Rumors
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0y2jTq_0gNne2qO00
Mar 28, 2022; North Port, Florida, USA; Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Shaun Anderson (64) throws a pitch in the first inning of the game against the Atlanta Braves during spring training at CoolToday Park. Jonathan Dyer-USA TODAY Sports

The Toronto Blue Jays announced they’ve selected righty Shaun Anderson onto the MLB roster, with reliever Jeremy Beasley optioned to Triple-A Buffalo. A 40-man roster spot was created by transferring Hyun Jin Ryu from the 15-day to the 60-day injured list.

Toronto grabbed Anderson off waivers from the San Diego Padres last November. They passed him through waivers a couple weeks later, keeping him in the minor leagues without necessitating a 40-man spot. The right-hander had been a fairly desirable bullpen depth option, having bounced between Minnesota, Texas and Baltimore before landing in San Diego. Altogether, he struggled to an 8.49 ERA through 23 1/3 innings with three clubs.

Anderson has spent this season with the Bisons, working 46 innings over 14 appearances. The 27-year-old has a 3.91 ERA, striking out a below-average 19.7% of opponents but demonstrating strong control as a multi-inning pitcher. Anderson still has a minor league option year remaining, so the Blue Jays can bounce him from Toronto to Buffalo for the remainder of the season.

Ryu’s IL transfer was a formality whenever the club needed a 40-man roster spot. The veteran southpaw recently underwent Tommy John surgery. He’ll miss the rest of this season and most or all of next year as well.

Comments / 0

Related
MLB Trade Rumors

MLB issues 12 suspensions for Angels-Mariners brawl

Major League Baseball has handed down 12 suspensions arising from yesterday’s bench-clearing brawl between the Angels and Mariners. The league also handed out undisclosed fines. Nine of the individuals disciplined are from the Angels, while the Mariners lose a trio of players. The discipline is as follows:. Angels. Interim...
SEATTLE, WA
MLB Trade Rumors

Paul DeJong unlikely to earn Cardinals' roster spot back from Tommy Edman?

After years of declining offense, the Cardinals optioned Paul DeJong to the minors in early May. Since that time, he’s showed some improved results, relatively speaking. Through 37 games with the Triple-A Memphis Redbirds, he’s hitting .230/.276/.500. The resulting 95 wRC+ is still below league average, but is miles ahead of the 25 wRC+ he posted at the MLB level this year.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
MLB Trade Rumors

Dodgers to select Stefen Romero

The Dodgers plan to select the contract of outfielder Stefen Romero on Wednesday, reports J.P. Hoornstra of the Southern California News Group. He will take the place of infielder Hanser Alberto, who is being placed on the paternity list. It will be Romero’s first big league appearance since 2016, capping a six-year odyssey that’s taken him around the world.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Yankees might’ve landed another gem with flame-throwing relief pitcher

When the New York Yankees realized they needed to add another catcher to the equation prior to the start of the 2022 season, they targeted Jose Treviño from the Texas Rangers. Luckily, Texas wasn’t looking for a massive haul, so the Yankees packaged together Albert Abreu and Robby Ahlstrom in exchange for the 29-year-old catcher.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Minnesota State
Popculture

ESPN MLB Analyst Jessica Mendoza Reveals Who Is the 'Best Team in Baseball' (Exclusive)

The 2022 MLB season is getting close to the halfway point, and several teams are making a push to win a world championship. As of right now, which team has the best chance to win the World Series? PopCulture.com exclusively spoke to ESPN MLB analyst Jessica Mendoza, who said the New York Yankees have the best chance to win it all. But she also has her eye on the Boston Red Sox.
BOSTON, MA
MLB Trade Rumors

Royals are exploring Andrew Benintendi trades

With the Royals struggling, Andrew Benintendi has been seen as a logical trade candidate as the deadline approaches. To this end, “the Royals are actively seeking a buyer for” the outfielder, The Boston Globe’s Peter Abraham writes. There isn’t any indication that a deal could be close,...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Yardbarker

Cubs grant veteran infielder Jonathan Villar unconditional release

The Chicago Cubs granted infielder Jonathan Villar an unconditional release from the team this week, multiple sources reported. The 31-year-old signed a one-year deal with the team in March and was designated for assignment on June 24 to make room for David Bote. Villar's subsequent release was expected, assuming the veteran would not be receptive to a stint in the minor leagues.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tommy John
Person
Shaun Anderson
MLB Trade Rumors

Ronald Acuna Jr. suffers foot injury, could be headed to 10-day IL

Ronald Acuna Jr. fouled a ball off his left foot during Saturday’s game, and the injury eventually forced the Braves star to leave the lineup. While x-rays were negative, Acuna told reporters (including ESPN’s Marly Rivera) today that a trip to the 10-day injured list is a possibility “because I can’t put any weight on my foot.” To this end, Acuna had to use a scooter to get around the clubhouse Sunday, though he wasn’t wearing a protective boot.
ATLANTA, GA
MLB Trade Rumors

Cubs outright Sean Newcomb

Cubs lefty Sean Newcomb went unclaimed on waivers following last week’s DFA and has been assigned outright to Triple-A Iowa, the team announced to reporters (Twitter link via Maddie Lee of the Chicago Sun-Times). As Lee points out, Newcomb has up to 48 hours to determine whether he will...
CHICAGO, IL
MLB Trade Rumors

Reds outright infielder Colin Moran

The Cincinnati Reds announced that corner infielder Colin Moran has cleared waivers and been assigned outright to Triple-A Louisville. He has the right to refuse a minor league assignment as a player with between four and five years of big league service time but doing so would require forfeiting what remains of his $1M guaranteed salary.
CINCINNATI, OH
MLB Trade Rumors

Freddie Freeman reportedly fires agents who handled his failed negotiations with Braves

In the wake of a still-stunning departure from the Braves in free agency, former NL MVP Freddie Freeman has dismissed his longtime agents at Excel Sports Management, reports ESPN’s Buster Olney. Freeman is currently listed as self-represented within MLB’s central database, and, according to the New York Post’s Jon Heyman, the MLBPA sent an email to agents requesting that they not contact Freeman — a common occurrence when a player is in the process of changing representation.
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rhp#The Toronto Blue Jays#Triple A Buffalo#The San Diego Padres#The Blue Jays
MLB Trade Rumors

Mets select three-time Gold Glove OF Ender Inciarte

The Mets announced they selected outfielder Ender Inciarte onto the major league roster before Tuesday evening’s matchup with the Astros. Fellow outfielder Nick Plummer has been optioned to Triple-A Syracuse to clear an active roster spot, while the club designated left-hander Locke St. John for assignment to free space on the 40-man roster.
SYRACUSE, NY
MLB Trade Rumors

Dodgers to select veteran infielder Jake Lamb

The Los Angeles Dodgers are planning to select Jake Lamb onto the major league roster, manager Dave Roberts announced via Fabian Ardaya of the Athletic. The veteran infielder would’ve soon been able to opt out of his minor league contract had he not been added to the 40-man roster. Utilityman Zach McKinstry is headed to the 10-day injured list with neck soreness in a corresponding move. Los Angeles had a 40-man roster vacancy after designating Stefen Romero for assignment last week.
LOS ANGELES, CA
MLB Trade Rumors

Reds ace Luis Castillo reportedly drawing early trade interest

The Reds have a pair of the top trade candidates on this summer’s market, with starting pitchers Luis Castillo and Tyler Mahle each midway through their penultimate seasons of club control. Rotation-needy teams will be in discussion with Cincinnati general manager Nick Krall and his staff over the next six weeks, and a few have already expressed early interest in Castillo.
CINCINNATI, OH
thecomeback.com

Kyle Schwarber keeps crushing June home runs at historic rate

On Tuesday evening, Jayson Stark of The Athletic tweeted an incredible factoid about Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Kyle Schwarber. Entering the Phillies’ game against the Atlanta Braves, Schwarber had a career home run ratio of 9.93 at-bats/home run, as noted by Stark. That’s the No. 1 ratio in modern history, with some guy known as Babe Ruth second at 10.63 AB/HR.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Toronto Blue Jays
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Trade Rumors

Braves release veteran reliever Nick Vincent

The Braves have released veteran righty Nick Vincent from their Triple-A affiliate in Gwinnett, per the transactions log at MiLB.com. The 35-year-old Vincent inked a minor league deal back on March 20. Long one of the game’s more underappreciated relievers, Vincent has pitched at least 12 1/3 innings in the...
ATLANTA, GA
MLB Trade Rumors

Four-time All-Star Cole Hamels targeting 2023 comeback

Cole Hamels has made just one major league appearance since the end of the 2019 season, but the four-time All-Star continues to look for a return to the mound. Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports that the free agent southpaw is currently “feeling good” and targeting next spring for another comeback attempt.
MLB
MLB Trade Rumors

Pirates designate reliever Anthony Banda for assignment

The Pittsburgh Pirates announced a series of roster moves Monday, reinstating utilityman Josh VanMeter from the injured list, recalling righty Miguel Yajure from Triple-A Indianapolis, optioning outfielder Cal Mitchell to Triple-A and designating lefty Anthony Banda for assignment. Pittsburgh also released righty Heath Hembree after he cleared waivers, per Jason...
PITTSBURGH, PA
MLB Trade Rumors

MLB Trade Rumors

4K+
Followers
5K+
Post
637K+
Views
ABOUT

MLBTR is a clearinghouse for relevant, legitimate baseball rumors. The site focuses on the hot stove – trades and free agent signings.

 https://www.mlbtraderumors.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy