Clymer, NY

Clymer man charged in the theft of over $60,000

chautauquatoday.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Clymer man has been charged with 2nd-degree grand larceny after an investigation into the...

chautauquatoday.com

Comments / 1

 

chautauquatoday.com

Burglary Call in Ellery Leads to Arrest

An Erie County man was arrested after Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies were called to a burglary in progress Thursday afternoon in the Town of Ellery. Deputies responded to a residence on Route 430 shortly before 2:30 PM and located 47-year-old Jonathan Bernacki of Akron on scene. Bernacki was charged with 2nd-degree burglary, 4th-degree criminal mischief, and petit larceny. He was transported to the Chautauqua County Jail for centralized arraignment.
ERIE COUNTY, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Jamestown Man Charged with Felony Criminal Contempt in Falconer

A Jamestown man was arrested on a felony charge after Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies and Ellicott Town Police were called to the area of Main Street in Falconer for a reported argument between two people on the sidewalk on Wednesday. Police arrived on scene at about 3:15 PM and found that 25-year-old Travis Estus was allegedly in violation of an order of protection. After an investigation, deputies arrested Estus and charged him with 1st-degree criminal contempt. He was taken to the Chautauqua County Jail, where he is being held on $1,000 bail.
FALCONER, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Forestville man charged after altercation

A Forestville man has been charged with 2nd-degree harassment after a reported altercation late Wednesday evening. Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies responded to the call at an address in Forestville around 11:30 pm. 52-year-old Wesley Thomas had allegedly engaged in physical violence against another person in the home. Deputies transported Thomas to the Chautauqua County Jail for centralized arraignment.
FORESTVILLE, NY
chautauquatoday.com

State Police Charge Stockton Man with Identity Theft

A Stockton man is facing a handful of felony charges after an investigation into a reported larceny last week in the Brocton area. State Police in Fredonia say 33-year-old Jonathan Eggleston was visiting the victim at her residence on June 23rd, removed five debit cards from her purse and later tried to withdraw $500 from a nearby ATM. Eggleston was arrested later in the day at his residence, still allegedly in possession of the stolen cards. Eggleston was charged with one count of 2nd-degree identity theft and five counts of 4th-degree criminal possession of stolen property. He was issued appearance tickets for Portland Town Court.
FREDONIA, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Frewsburg Man Charged with Burglary and Larceny in Stockton

An investigation into a larceny that occurred in the Town of Stockton on May 20th has led to charges against a Frewsburg man. Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies say the complaint was made on June 13th from an address on Cardinal Road. Deputies discovered that 38-year-old Ryan Edwards allegedly entered a garage on the property and took items without the owner's permission. Edwards was charged with 3rd-degree burglary and petit larceny, and he was issued an appearance ticket for Stockton Town Court.
STOCKTON, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Falconer Man Charged with Fentanyl Possession in Jamestown

A traffic stop in the City of Jamestown on Monday resulted in a drug charge against a Falconer man. According to State Police in Jamestown, 30-year-old Blaydon Niles was pulled over for a traffic violation on Harrison Street shortly after 1:30 PM. Troopers say a DMV check revealed that Niles' driving privileges in New York State were revoked and that he was wanted on an active warrant issued by the Dunkirk Police Department. Niles was also allegedly found to be in possession of a container of fentanyl. He was charged with 7th-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and was issued an appearance ticket and traffic tickets for Jamestown City Court. He was then turned over to Dunkirk Police on the warrant.
JAMESTOWN, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Mayville man charged after disturbance at residence

A Mayville man is facing charges after Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies responded to a call about a disturbance at a village residence early Wednesday morning. An investigation determined that 39-year-old Benjamin Preston allegedly damaged property belonging to another person. He was also found to be in violation of an active order of protection. Deputies charged Preston with criminal contempt in the 2nd degree and criminal mischief in the 4th degree. Preston was transported to Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office for processing and then transferred to County Jail for centralized arraignment.
MAYVILLE, NY
wnynewsnow.com

chautauquatoday.com

Deputies Charge Two Ripley Men in Altercation

Two Ripley men are facing charges after an investigation into an altercation Tuesday evening at a location in Ripley. Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies responded to a report of a disorderly person at about 6:30 PM and determined that 29-year-old Jonathan Ballew allegedly intentionally broke another person's property and recklessly engaged in a manner that caused damage to property exceeding $250. Deputies add that 41-year-old Dustin Waters allegedly trespassed on property and threatened someone. Ballew has been charged with two counts of 4th-degree criminal mischief, while Waters faces one count each of 2nd-degree aggravated harassment and trespassing. Both men were issued appearance tickets for Ripley Town Court.
RIPLEY, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Fredonia-Area Man Accused of Stealing Trail Camera

Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies have charged a Fredonia-area man after an investigation into the theft of a trail camera in the Town of Pomfret. Deputies say the victim reported on May 7th that their camera was stolen from a wooded area behind their residence on Route 20. An investigation into the incident found that 20-year-old Dante Ardillo allegedly stole the camera and was later found to be in possession of it. Ardillo was issued appearance tickets late Wednesday afternoon charging him with petit larceny and 5th-degree criminal possession of stolen property. He is scheduled to appear in Pomfret Town Court at a later date.
FREDONIA, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Police arrest three 12-year-olds after burglary investigation in Lakewood

Three 12-year-old boys are facing charges after allegedly breaking into a home along Chautauqua Lake in Lakewood. Lakewood-Busti Police responded to the burglary last Wednesday, June 22nd. The youths allegedly stole multiple bottles of liquor and a handgun. After finding the items missing, officers also found some security video showing the trio, two from Jamestown and a third from Lakewood, swimming in the victim's pool. Police later arrested the three boys, and recovered the 9 mm handgun. The trio's case was petitioned to family court on charges of 2nd-degree burglary, 4th-degree grand larceny, and petit larceny. The Jamestown Police Juvenile Bureau and Jamestown Metro Drug Task Force assisted in the investigation.
LAKEWOOD, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Tennessee Man Arrested on Felony Weapon Charges on I-90 in Ripley

A Tennessee man was arrested on several charges after an investigation into a menacing complaint Wednesday afternoon on I-90 in the Town of Ripley. State Police Troop T received a report shortly after 1:45 PM that the driver of a Ford Fusion pointed a handgun at a truck driver while traveling east, pulled in front of the truck, and slammed on the brakes before changing lanes and speeding away. Troopers located the suspect vehicle and arrested 41-year-old Daniel Yount II of Charlotte, Tennessee. A search of his vehicle produced a Taurus model G3C 9 mm semiautomatic handgun in the driver's grabbable area. The gun also contained a 12-round capacity magazine, which was loaded with 10 live rounds. Troopers add that two additional 12-round magazines loaded with 11 rounds each were also discovered in Yount's vehicle. Yount was charged with one felony count of 2nd-degree criminal possession of a weapon (loaded handgun), three felony counts of 3rd-degree criminal possession of a weapon (large capacity ammunition feeding device), and a misdemeanor count of 2nd-degree menacing. He was remanded to the Chautauqua County Jail in lieu of $200,000 cash bail pending his arraignment, scheduled for today.
RIPLEY, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Two Arrested After Probe into Order of Protection Violation in Jamestown

Two people were arrested after an investigation into a possible order of protection violation Tuesday evening at a residence on Jamestown's south side. Jamestown Police responded to the scene at about 6:15 PM and determined that 42-year-old Christopher Light was in the home with a female victim who had an order of protection against him. Officers say Light refused to leave.
JAMESTOWN, NY
explore venango

State Police Calls: Sheetz Parking Lot Encounter Leads to Drug Charges

VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – Franklin-based State Police responded to the following calls:. PSP Franklin filed criminal charges against an Erie man following an incident earlier last month. Police say the incident occurred during an encounter with a trooper and 41-year-old Kevin Donikowski, of Erie, on May 15, around...
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
explore venango

Police: Transient Man Jailed on Assault, Robbery Charges in Franklin

FRANKLIN, Pa. (EYT) – A transient man has been apprehended on assault and robbery charges stemming from an incident that occurred in March at a residence in Franklin. According to court documents, 31-year-old Scott Allen Peterson was arraigned at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, June 28, in front of Magisterial District Judge Matthew T. Kirtland on the following charges:
FRANKLIN, PA
YourErie

Erie man found guilty of involuntary manslaughter in retrial

An Erie man has been found guilty in a retrial for a murder in November 2019. Derrick Feidler was convicted on Wednesday, June 29 at a retrial where he was found guilty of involuntary manslaughter. According to the Erie Times News, the jury said Feidler acted unlawfully and recklessly by fatally shooting Arenas Jr. in […]
ERIE, PA
chautauquatoday.com

Jamestown Police Make Arrest After Reports of Gunshots Fired

A report of shots fired at a residence on Jamestown's north side late Wednesday morning has resulted in an arrest. Jamestown Police say they received several 911 calls regarding gunshots at 34 Regent Street shortly before 11:00 AM, with callers also reporting a possible domestic incident at that location. Officers tried to get the occupants to exit the home, and after about 20 minutes, 27-year-old Aaron Johnson got out and was taken into custody. Investigators obtained a search warrant for the residence and did not locate any firearms inside. Johnson is charged with obstruction and is in the city jail awaiting arraignment. The investigation is continuing, and police say additional charges are expected.
JAMESTOWN, NY
explore venango

Franklin Man Accused of Stealing Bronze Veteran Grave Marker

FRANKLIN, Pa. (EYT) – A Franklin man is facing criminal charges for allegedly stealing a bronze military grave marker last Wednesday. Court documents indicate the City of Franklin Police Department on June 27 filed criminal charges against 37-year-old Kenneth Andrew Ritchey. According to a criminal complaint, Franklin Police on...
FRANKLIN, PA

