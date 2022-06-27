ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

BET Awards 2022: The Wildest Moments & The Hilarious Reactions To Them

By Easy Money Typer
The Morning Hustle
The Morning Hustle
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZcV1b_0gNncLbM00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Zc5mr_0gNncLbM00

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty


“Cultures Biggest Night,” aka the BET Awards 2022, went down Sunday night and did not disappoint when it comes to those classic moments that left social media reacting.

BET Awards 2022 Was A Bit of A Mess

The 22nd annual BET Awards started on a high note with a spirited performance from Lizzo, who rocked the Microsoft Center in Los Angeles with her latest feel-good record, “it’s About Damn Time.” Second-year host Taraji P. Henson then took over breaking, reeling the crowd back in with her opening monologue where she touched on the recent horrendous Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe V. Wade.

Moving along, we felt the night would be interesting, but we had no idea it would teeter on the borderline outrageous side. French actor Jussie Smolliét AKA Jussie Smollett was in attendance next to the gorgeous Brandee Evans, star of the Starz latest hit show P-Valley .

Setting our focus back to the stage, Jack Harlow, the white rapper whose song “First Class” happens to be every Instagram hottie’s go-to record for their vacation recap reels. Twitter was already skeptical about Harlow’s appearance at the award’s show, mainly because of Lil Nas X’s snub and because he had no idea Ray J and Brandy were brother and sister.

Little did we know that Harlow had an ace up his sleeve when he brought out B-Rocka, aka Brandy, to perform her “diss track” nobody asked for during his performance of “First Class,” showing the two artists are on good terms.

Harlow also brought out Lil Wayne earlier. One Twitter user described the rapper’s entire time during the BET Awards as  “Harlow’s PR team working hard.”

Another wild moment had to be with Mignon, a cast member from the BET show Sistas. Her cast members used their time to address the Roe V. Wade decision. Mignon decided that would be a good moment for her to shoot her shot at Michael B. Jordan. Singer Ella Mai was not amused.

Diddy’s Lifetime Achievement Award Was A Spectacle

The biggest part of the night was Diddy receiving his flowers from BET for his lifetime contributions. The segment started with a well-done montage of performances featuring artists with whom the Bad Boy general collaborated through the years. We were happy to see Lil’Kim, Shyne, Busta Rhymes, Mary J. Blige, The LOX minus Styles P, and Jodeci honor the leader of the “can’t stop, won’t stop” movement.

BUT, we couldn’t help but notice the most significant absence, one MA$E who was definitely at home, probably throwing nothing but hate at Diddy from the couch.

But wait, there was more. A big surprise was Kanye West being in the building. Nobody was ready for him to walk out on the stage looking like Jason Voorhees in streetwear.

Then there was Diddy’s speech, the most extended Roc Nation brunch toast we have ever heard raised eyebrows. People could help but notice that Brother Love thanked everyone, from his late girlfriend Kim Porter to his ex-Cassie, but didn’t mention his kids or current “girlfriend” Yung Miami.

To make matters worse, Caresha was spotted in the crowd holding a sign saying, “Go, https://twitter.com/redforjanet/status/1541249208539381762?s=20&t=dmDV4ZFWErP7oRXAXJhIUQ Papi.” Jessie Woo pointed that out in a tweet and felt the wrath of the City Girls.

Male R&B Singers Had A Rough Night

You thought Omarion was going through it during his Verzuz event with Mario. Giveon and Bryson Tiller told him to hold their beers. Giveon, coming off the release of a new project, had a lot of momentum going into the night, but his voice didn’t cooperate with him while singing “Heartbreak Anniversary.”

Giveon wasn’t alone. Bryson Tiller also had an embarrassing moment during the Diddy tribute montage while attempting to “sing” during a performance of their new single “Gotta Move On.”

Ray J continued with his foolishness and was spotted throwing down a cup of noodles from his seat. We understand being hungry but come on now.

The In Memoriam Falls Flat

The BET Awards opened up speaking on Roe V. Wade being overturned and ended on it, mentioning the once “law of the land” in the opening moments of the in memoriam segment that also featured late problematic guru Kevin Samuels . Twitter was very confused about BET’s inclusion of Roe V. Wade in the tribute.

To make matters worse, BET ended the tribute to victims of gun violence by including gunshots. We would love to know who came up with that bright idea?

If we had to summarize the entire night, it wasn’t the BET Awards production, but it happens when you are putting together a live television production.

You can peep more reactions to the BET Awards 2022 in the gallery below.

Photo: Paras Griffin / Getty

1. Definitely a choice

2. LOL

3. Would have been a moment, lol

4. YUP

5. Accurate

6. Not one lie told

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

16.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
HipHopDX.com

Lil Kim Ridiculed On Twitter For Plastic Surgery By People Unaware Of Her Nightmare Past

Los Angeles, CA – Lil Kim was one of the many Hip Hop legends who took the stage at the 2022 BET Awards on Sunday night (June 26) to honor Bad Boy Records founder Diddy. The 52-year-old mogul was this year’s recipient of the BET Lifetime Achievement Award and treated to a career-spanning tribute that included performances from Faith Evans, Shyne and Jodeci.
CELEBRITIES
POPSUGAR

Kanye West's Full-Body Mask at the BET Awards Had Fans Worried

Kanye West's appearance at the 2022 BET Awards was unexpected, and his masked outfit was possibly the most surprising part of his arrival. The hip-hop icon took the stage at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, June 26, to present the Lifetime Achievement Award to his longtime friend Sean Combs, aka P. Diddy. West dressed in his signature deconstructed style for the occasion, donning a Hood by Air puffer jacket with a padded hood and a zippered pocket on the left sleeve. He wore it over a black T-shirt with visible rips around the hem to convey an intentionally distressed look, a pair of baggy black pants, and Balenciaga's Bulldozer lace-up boots.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
Black Enterprise

Is That Her Man? Nicole Murphy Seen With New Boo, Two Years After Caught Kissing Lela Rochon’s Man

All eyes are on Eddie Murphy’s ex-wife Nicole Murphy once again, and this time inquiring minds want to know who the mystery man is she’s boo’d up with. The former model has formed a reputation as a sexy kitten of sorts after she was caught kissing director Antoine Fuqua on several occasions, which was problematic since he has been married to actress Lela Rochon for the past 23 years.
CELEBRITIES
Complex

Jeannie Mai Reveals Her and Jeezy’s 5-Month-Old Daughter for First Time in Family Montage Video

After Jeannie Mai and Jeezy welcomed their first child together in January, the couple have finally given fans a look at their 5-month-old daughter Monaco. In a video uploaded to her YouTube account Hello Hunnay, Mai offered many glimpses of Monaco. “[This] might be the most exciting episode I’ve ever had here on Hello Hunnay. It’s time to share the most amazing, exciting, newest member of the Hello Hunnay family," she opened the video above. "You’re going to meet someone very, very special in my life. Somebody new, somebody shiny, somebody who smells so good, like, five months old good."
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Danny Glover’s Wife: Everything To Know About His Marriages To Eliane Cavalleiro & Asake Bomani

Danny Glover is back on the dating scene, although he may not be completely single. The 75-year-old ‘Lethal Weapon’ actor recently confirmed he split with his wife Eliane Cavalleiro as he was spotted enjoying a holiday in Sardinia with another woman, realtor Regina Murray. The two looked to be quite cozy with each other as they frolicked in the surf of the gorgeous Italian island. While Danny explores life with his new relationship status, let’s take a deep dive into his marriage with Eliane and his other former wife, Asake Bomani. Keep reading to find out all about the women who previously stole the iconic star’s heart!
CELEBRITIES
Essence

Beyoncé And Jay Z’s Twins, Rumi And Sir Carter, Turn 5

We’re looking back at adorable family photos featuring the youngest Carters. Just months after the roll-out of her most recent solo studio album Lemonade, Beyoncé broke the internet when she announced she was pregnant with twins. A few months later on June 13, she gave birth to Rumi and Sir Carter, who turn 5 years old today!
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kanye West
Person
Jack Harlow
Person
Kim Porter
Person
Ray J
Person
Rihanna
Person
Taraji P Henson
Person
Ella Mai
Person
Michael B Jordan
Person
Mase
Person
Omarion
Person
Bryson Tiller
Person
Shyne
Person
Adina Howard
Rolling Stone

Megan Thee Stallion Is No One’s ‘Plan B’ in Sexy New Video

Click here to read the full article. Megan Thee Stallion brings the heat (while throwing some serious shade on an ex) in the new music video for her song, “Plan B,” which dropped Thursday. The video sees the rapper spilling some serious tea about a former love while rapping her head bop-worthy verses straight into the camera. Whoever Meg wrote the song about should be hella scared. “Still can’t believe I used to fuck with ya/Poppin Plan Bs ’cause I ain’t planned to be stuck with ya,” she raps in the first verse. “Damn, I see you still kick it with...
CELEBRITIES
Talking With Tami

Party Pics: Keith Sweat & Lisa Wu’s Son Justin Showcases New Film

I had such a lovely time at Justin Sweat’s viewing party for his new film, “The Stepmother” that’s streaming now on Tubi! If you’re not familiar with who Justin is, he is the son of R&B Crooner Keith Sweat and my dear friend Lisa Wu, who you guys affectionally loved from the hit realty show, The Real Housewives of Atlanta season 1 & 2.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bet Awards#Bet Her#The Microsoft Center#Supreme Court#French#Starz
The Independent

Nick Cannon says it costs ex-wife, Mariah Carey $150,000 ‘just to walk out the house’

Nick Cannon has spoken about his relationship with ex-wife Mariah Carey and how it cost her over “$150,000” or more “just to walk out that house” when they were together.The 41-year-old television host discussed his marriage during a recent interview on The Joe Budden Podcast, recalling how he took a step back from his career when he first tied the knot. According to Cannon, he was focused “on the business of getting married,” at the time, and “protecting” his relationship with Carey.“When you’re married to one of the biggest icons in music, there’s things you must protect, there’s privacy,”...
MUSIC
hotnewhiphop.com

Yung Miami Dances To Diddy's "Gotta Move On" Collab With Bryson Tiller For TikTok

Yung Miami and Diddy officially confirmed that they are dating (although still simultaneously enjoying their single status) on the first episode of the City Girls' Caresha Please podcast, and not long after that, the New York native revealed that he's moving on from the past – specifically his relationship with Cassie, according to rumours – on his latest collaboration with Bryson Tiller.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
TravelNoire

'You Get Tired Of Fighting': Taraji P. Henson Says She Seriously Considering A Move Abroad

Taraji P. Henson is the latest Black celebrity who is considering a move abroad. The 50-year-old actor opened up to People Magazine, saying she’s tired of fighting. “I’m really considering getting up out of here, leaving and living in another country,” she stated on the People Every Day podcast when questioned about how she’s been coping with the difficult political and social climate in America.
CELEBRITIES
Distractify

What Are NeNe Leakes's Kids Up to Now? Here's the Scoop

One of the most talked-about reality stars is Real Housewives of Atlanta alum NeNe Leakes. Not only is she a reality TV star, but she’s also a television presenter, actress, author, fashion designer, businesswoman, and social media influencer. A lot of people are focused on her current relationship, as...
DRINKS
WWD

Paris Jackson Sings With Her Rock Band in Grunge-Chic Distressed Matacomplex Dress on ‘Tonight Show’

Click here to read the full article. Paris Jackson is performing her new song in style. The singer appeared on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on Tuesday to promote her Nirvana-inspired, new single “Lighthouse.” For the performance, she wore a nude dress with mesh sleeves by Matacomplex. She paired the look with black patent combat boots by Dr. Martens and nude fishnet tights.More from WWDDixie D'Amelio Kicks Off Album Launch with Party at NightingaleEvan Rachel Wood, Tessa Thompson and More at 'Westworld' Season 4 PremierePhotos of Teyana Taylor's Fashion Brand JuJuBeez Speaking with Rolling Stone about her new single, she said...
CELEBRITIES
The Morning Hustle

The Morning Hustle

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
878K+
Views
ABOUT

Listen to The Morning Hustle weekday mornings from 6-10AM EST!

 https://themorninghustle.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy