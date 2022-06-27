ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Bad: Fans Question Why Did Diddy Thank His Ex Cassie & Not Yung Miami In His BET Awards Acceptance Speech

By @IndiaMonee
 2 days ago

Source: Prince Williams / Getty


Fans are wondering why Diddy decided to send thanks to his ex Cassie and not current fling Yung Miami during his BET Awards acceptance speech.

Yung Miami made sure to support her man Diddy, real bad with a big red sign saying, “Go Papi” and she was left off the list of women he thanked during his Lifetime Achievement Award acceptance speech at the 2022 BET Awards.

Kanye West introduced Diddy as his favorite artist and he discussed the journey of his career from Howard University to the creation of Bad Boy Records . He gave shoutouts along the way.  During his career, of course, he had special people that helped him along the way and he shouted out some of the women that have impacted him.  He gave a special shoutout to his mother, the late Kim Porter, and his long-term ex-girlfriend Cassie. When he mentioned Cassie, she was on the list of people he thanked for “holding [him] down in the dark times” along with T.D. Jakes and Laurieann Gibson.

He and Cassie dated on and off for around 10 years before splitting in 2018. Since the split, she married Alex Fine in 2019 and the couple has two children together.

Viewers felt second-hand embarrassment because Yung Miami was going so hard for her boo Diddy, with a sign saying “Go Papi” but he didn’t add her to the list of thank-yous. The level of cringe then increased when her bestie JT of the City Girls tried to get her to calm down at one point with a little side pat. The rapper didn’t seem to be fazed by the comments on social media because she continued to support her man Diddy by tweeting, “GO PAPI!” along with a red heart emoji.

Yung Miami and Diddy just made their situation public with the debut of her podcast “Caresha, Please” on REVOLT. In the interview, they both admitted to being single, but are dating and having a fun time together. The City Girls rapper said they go together, so Diddy mentioning his ex in his acceptance speech came across as embarrassing to fans.

Fans on Twitter really voiced their outrage and their opinions about the situation. Check out the reactions to this below. Was Diddy wrong even though he’s technically single?

