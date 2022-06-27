ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

Police investigate shooting outside Louisiana Probation and Parole Office in Shreveport

By Mario Villafuerte
 3 days ago

A shooting took place in front of the Louisiana Probation and Parole office at 2525 Youree Drive in Shreveport Monday afternoon.

According to Sgt. Chris Bordelon of the Shreveport Police Department, officers responded to calls of "shots fired" at the probation office to find a male victim that had been shot multiple times.

The unidentified victim was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.

He also said, that probation and parole officers are among the witnesses and know the identity of the victim and the reason for his presence at their office.

Investigators have some information about who the suspect might be, however, Bordelon would not add additional details to the identity.

The windows of the probation and parole office were damaged by the shooting as well as several cars, but there were no injuries inside of the office.

