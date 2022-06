Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Every year, Amazon keeps shoppers on their toes until announcing when Prime Day, the retailer's two-day sale spectacle, will occur. Shoppers' guessing can finally come to a close because this year's sale is slated for July 12 and 13. But the biggest misconception about Prime Day is that it's the only time to shop. Ahead of the event, Amazon already has quietly released thousands of sales on name brand products—and there are vacuums that are almost 80 percent off right now.

SHOPPING ・ 5 DAYS AGO