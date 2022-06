This story was originally published by Carolina Public Press. Even though the state auditor’s office released an investigative report last fall exposing financial violations of officials in the small town of East Laurinburg, an old textile mill town near the South Carolina border, the district attorney for Scotland County has so far declined to pursue a criminal case against the town’s former financial officer concerning the report’s recommended charges of embezzlement.

SCOTLAND COUNTY, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO