The satellite will create a new path to the Moon as part of NASA's historic Artemis program. Terran Orbital Corporation LLAP, a global leader in satellite solutions, primarily serving the United States and Allied aerospace and defense industries, today announced the successful launch of the CAPSTONE satellite. The Terran Orbital designed and built Cislunar Autonomous Positioning System Technology Operations and Navigation Experiment, otherwise known as CAPSTONE, launched this morning at 9:55 UTC / 5:55 a.m. EDT / 2:55 a.m. PDT aboard Rocket Lab's Lunar Photon spacecraft bus on an Electron launch vehicle from Rocket Lab Launch Complex 1 in Māhia, New Zealand. CAPSTONE is owned and operated by Advanced Space on behalf of NASA.

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 2 DAYS AGO