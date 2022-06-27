ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Legal expert discusses abortion status in Michigan

WOOD
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs the preliminary injunction remains in place,...

www.woodtv.com

michiganradio.org

Former Michigan governor takes the Fifth on the witness stand

Former Governor Rick Snyder invoked his Fifth Amendment right several times during a federal court hearing Thursday in Ann Arbor. Snyder spent less than five minutes on the witness stand in a civil trial related to the Flint water crisis. The trial involves damage claims on behalf of four Flint...
FLINT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Why this study claims Michigan has the best drivers in the US

We can dodge potholes. We can drive in the snow. We can make it through rush hour on I-696. And darn it, people are starting to notice. A recent study compiled by Insurify found that Michigan has the best drivers in the country, and if you drive around Michigan a lot, you’re probably a little surprised. But think about our obstacles. We’re pros!
MICHIGAN STATE
interlochenpublicradio.org

Michigan Attorney General settles dispute with Mackinaw City hotel family

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel accused the Lieghio family hotel owners of unlawful business practices in February. The settlement, filed Tuesday, applies to more than 25 hotels and two family-operated websites. The Lieghio businesses deny violating the Michigan Consumer Protection Act, but agree to refrain from unfair or deceptive business...
MICHIGAN STATE
wkar.org

Michigan conservation group opposes proposed Camp Grayling expansion

As public comment continues for the proposed expansion of Camp Grayling, the Michigan United Conservation Clubs announced its opposition to the project earlier in June. The nonprofit, founded in 1937, is the largest statewide conservation organization in the country. It represents more than 200 affiliated clubs and 40,000 hunters, anglers, trappers and conservationists.
MICHIGAN STATE
WILX-TV

Michigan lawmakers approve $101 million business investment package

LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Michigan lawmakers have approved a $101 million package as they try to encourage large companies to invest and create jobs in the state. Ford in return has promised to invest $1.14 billion in five production plants throughout the state and create over 3,000 jobs. The tax-funded incentive will be paid in increments and is contingent on Ford hitting promised employment targets.
MICHIGAN STATE
ClickOnDetroit.com

State health officials warn to avoid any foam on Michigan lakes, rivers

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) recommends that Michiganders and visitors avoid foam on Michigan waterbodies such as lakes, rivers, and streams. Foam can form on any waterbody and sometimes can have harmful chemicals in it. High levels of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS). Foam containing PFAS tends to be bright white in color, lightweight, and may pile up along shores or blow onto beaches.
MICHIGAN STATE
95.3 WBCKFM

It Is a Felony To Seduce an Unmarried Woman in Michigan

This may be the strangest law in Michigan, which is really saying something. Michigan has its share fair share of ridiculous and outdated laws. One of my favorite examples of this would be the Drunkeness on Trains law that was enacted in 1913. That law made it illegal to be intoxicated on a train in Michigan as a passenger. That law is strange. However, that law pales in comparison to the Michigan Seduction law. According to the official Michigan Legislature website, seducing an unmarried woman can get you thrown into the slammer,
News Break
Politics
ClickOnDetroit.com

Michigan fireworks laws: What’s legal (and not), when you can set them off, how to stay safe

DETROIT – Michigan passed new fireworks laws a few years back -- so let’s just brush up on what you need to know from LARA:. Michiganders who plan on setting off fireworks need to make sure they know which days are legal to do so in their local community. Michigan’s Fireworks Safety Act of 2011 (Public Act 256) was amended in December 2018, giving local government entities – villages, townships, and cities – the right to restrict the days and times for their residents to use consumer fireworks by enacting a local ordinance.
MICHIGAN STATE
CBS Detroit

Michigan Gov. Whitmer Urges Congress To Lower Healthcare Costs

(CBS DETROIT) — Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer joined 13 other governors urging Congress to reduce healthcare costs. The governors are asking lawmakers to make the advance premium tax credits (APTC) permanent under the American Rescue Plan (ARP). “Right now, working families in Michigan and across the country are facing rising costs on groceries, gas, and other everyday expenses,” Whitmer said in a statement. “Getting this done will lower costs and protect access to healthcare coverage for over 270,000 Michiganders. I am focused on growing our economy, creating good-paying jobs, and lowering costs for working families, and I urge congressional leaders to come together...
MICHIGAN STATE
thebaycities.com

The Menominee County Board requests that the State of Michigan stop issuing unfunded mandates

The recent action by the Michigan Supreme Court to make Juneteenth a paid holiday throughout the Michigan Court system is not sitting well with the Menominee County Board who are calling it another unfunded mandate and they question whether the court has the power to do that. The board also states the court issued their order with complete disregard for local collective bargaining agreements, desires of court employees, impact on non-court employees that work in the courthouse, and the financial impact on the local funding unit. This ultimately costs the taxpayers of Menominee County more than $2,300 annually, with no input from local elected officials that manage the financial resources of Menominee County. Jason Carivou Menominee County Administrator says, “if this went through the state legislature and they made this a state holiday for all state employees it would be completely different from how the supreme court went about this.”
MENOMINEE COUNTY, MI

