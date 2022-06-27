ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kent County, MI

Kent County prosecutor won't 'ignore' Michigan abortion ban

WOOD
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Kent County prosecutor said he does not feel...

www.woodtv.com

Comments / 0

Related
Jackson Citizen Patriot

‘I’m going to follow the law.’ Jackson County prosecutor will enforce state’s 1931 abortion ban

JACKSON, MI -- Jackson County Prosecutor Jerry Jarzynka plans to enforce the state’s 1931 law prohibiting abortion like he would any other statute. “I’m going to follow the law,” Jarzynka said. “It’s a validly passed statute -- I’m not going to ignore it. If a law enforcement agency investigates a violation (of the law), I would review that like any other criminal case and look at the evidence, and make a determination if there’s enough evidence to prove a criminal charge beyond a reasonable doubt.”
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
County
Kent County, MI
Local
Michigan Government
Kent County, MI
Government
thebaycities.com

The Menominee County Board requests that the State of Michigan stop issuing unfunded mandates

The recent action by the Michigan Supreme Court to make Juneteenth a paid holiday throughout the Michigan Court system is not sitting well with the Menominee County Board who are calling it another unfunded mandate and they question whether the court has the power to do that. The board also states the court issued their order with complete disregard for local collective bargaining agreements, desires of court employees, impact on non-court employees that work in the courthouse, and the financial impact on the local funding unit. This ultimately costs the taxpayers of Menominee County more than $2,300 annually, with no input from local elected officials that manage the financial resources of Menominee County. Jason Carivou Menominee County Administrator says, “if this went through the state legislature and they made this a state holiday for all state employees it would be completely different from how the supreme court went about this.”
MENOMINEE COUNTY, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Issues#Abortions#Politics Local
MLive

Grand Rapids doctor charged with felony after allegedly working without license

GRAND RAPIDS, MI – A doctor is charged with a felony after he practiced while his license was suspended. Dr. Husam Thamin Abed, 52, was arraigned June 28 on one felony count of unauthorized practice of a health profession in Kent County District Court, a news release from Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
interlochenpublicradio.org

Michigan Attorney General settles dispute with Mackinaw City hotel family

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel accused the Lieghio family hotel owners of unlawful business practices in February. The settlement, filed Tuesday, applies to more than 25 hotels and two family-operated websites. The Lieghio businesses deny violating the Michigan Consumer Protection Act, but agree to refrain from unfair or deceptive business...
MICHIGAN STATE
WOOD

Court kills Flint water charges against ex-governor, others

The Michigan Supreme Court on Tuesday threw out charges against former Gov. Rick Snyder and others in the Flint water scandal, saying a judge sitting as a one-person grand jury had no power to issue indictments under rarely used state laws. (June 28, 2022)
FLINT, MI
Detroit News

Wayne County commissioners support move of presidential primaries

Wayne County commissioners are the latest Michigan Democratic leaders who are calling to move up the state's presidential primary election. Commissioners are focused on having Michigan's 2024 presidential primary election before the March 5 Super Tuesday primaries, the predominantly Democratic commission said in a Tuesday news release. That way Michigan would be early in the selection process for the next president.
WAYNE COUNTY, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy