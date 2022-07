SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — President Joe Biden issues a Presidential Disaster Declaration for a big chunk of the KELO Radio listening area. Governor Krisit Noem sent an official letter to the President earlier this month, due to the string of sever weather South Dakota recently experienced. In that letter, the Governor wrote that the storm resulted in two deaths, a preliminary number of 14 reported tornadoes, and wind gusts of more than 100 miles per hour. The President issued the declaration because of tornadoes, strong straight-line winds, and flooding on May 12th.

