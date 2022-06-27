ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

California voters to weigh constitutional right to abortion

By Associated Press
 3 days ago

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California voters will decide in November whether to guarantee the right to an abortion in their state constitution, a question sure to boost turnout on both sides of the debate during a pivotal midterm election year as Democrats try to keep control of Congress after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.

The court’s ruling on Friday lets states decide for themselves whether to allow abortion . California is controlled by Democrats who support abortion rights, so access to the procedure won’t be threatened anytime soon.

But the legal right to an abortion in California is based upon the “right to privacy” in the state constitution. The Supreme Court’s ruling declared that a right to privacy does not guarantee the right to an abortion. California Democrats fear this ruling could leave the state’s abortion laws vulnerable to challenge in state courts.

SCOTUS overturns Roe v. Wade, what does that mean for California?

To fix that, California lawmakers on Monday agreed to put a constitutional amendment on the ballot this year that would leave no doubt about the status of abortion in California.

The amendment would declare that the state “shall not deny or interfere with an individual’s reproductive freedom in their most intimate decisions, which includes their fundamental right to choose to have an abortion and their fundamental right to choose or refuse contraceptives.”

California joins Vermont in trying to protect abortion in its state constitution . The Vermont proposal, also on the ballot this November, does not include the word “abortion” but would protect “personal reproductive autonomy” — although there is an exception “justified by a compelling State interest achieved by the least restrictive means.”

Meanwhile, four conservative states — Alabama, Louisiana, Tennessee and West Virginia — have constitutions that say a right to an abortion is not protected, according to the Guttmacher Institute, an abortion rights group.

The amendment in California is part of Democrats’ aggressive strategy to expand access to abortion in response to the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling. Last week, Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a law aimed at shielding California abortion providers and volunteers from lawsuits in other states — a law aimed at blunting a Texas law that allows private citizens to sue people who help women in that state get an abortion.

Newsom signs bill that protects abortion providers, patients from other states

California’s massive budget includes more than $200 million to expand access to abortion in the state. The money would help pay for abortions for women who can’t afford them, scholarships for abortion providers and a new website listing all of the state’s abortion services in one place.

The budget also includes $20 million to help women pay for the logistics of an abortion, including things like travel, lodging and child care. But the Newsom administration says the money can’t be used to help women from other states where abortion is illegal or severely restricted come to California to get the procedure.

A dozen other bills are pending that would do things like let some nurse practitioners perform abortions without the supervision of a doctor and block disclosure of abortion-related medical records to out-of-state entities.

FOX40

'Fully protected': California Attorney General reaffirms state's abortion rights

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Attorney General Rob Bonta reaffirmed abortion rights under California law in a press release Thursday, following the Supreme Court's decision striking down Roe v. Wade. The high court's ruling ended federal protections of abortion rights, sending the issue of abortion access back to individual states. While states are now free to […]

CALIFORNIA STATE
CALIFORNIA STATE
FOX40

Most taxpayers to get refund after California budget OK'd

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California lawmakers on Wednesday approved a nearly $308 billion spending plan that includes money to cover abortions for women who can't afford them and the health care costs for low-income adults living in the country illegally while sending cash payments to most taxpayers to help offset record-high gas prices. The operating […]

CALIFORNIA STATE
CALIFORNIA STATE
FOX40

California gas tax will go up July 1

SAN MATEO COUNTY (KRON) – As gas prices have started to decrease in time for the Fourth of July weekend, a scheduled California gas tax increase is set to go into effect with the start of the new fiscal year July 1.  The tax, which is a standing annual increase, will cost drivers an additional […]

CALIFORNIA STATE
CALIFORNIA STATE
FOX40

Students sleeping in? California law to delay school start times

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Middle and high school students across California will be able to sleep in a little more under a new California law that will affect the schedules of most public and charter schools ahead for the 2022-23 academic year.   The legislation takes effect July 1 and addresses concerns that classes start too […]

CALIFORNIA STATE
CALIFORNIA STATE
FOX40

These California laws take effect July 1

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Two recently signed California laws that affect school schedules and gun regulation will take effect July 1.   The new laws are part of the 770 bills Gov. Gavin Newsom signed in October of last year, according to Cal Matters.  Senate Bill 328 resolves concerns that classes start too early, inhibiting students […]

CALIFORNIA STATE
CALIFORNIA STATE
FOX40

Sheriff's Association responds to data leak on concealed weapon permit holders

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) —The California State Sheriffs' Association made an announcement following a data breach that leaked personal information on concealed weapon permit holders.  "It is infuriating that people who have been complying with the law have been put at risk by this breach," said CSSA President and Butte County Sheriff Kory Honea.  On Tuesday, […]

BUTTE COUNTY, CA
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
FOX40

Where does the money from 4th of July fireworks stands go?

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Fireworks stands across the Sacramento region and other areas in California began selling "safe and sane" items Tuesday.   Sales for "safe and sane" fireworks end on Fourth of the July in permitted areas in the state, while certain areas of California ban all fireworks due to the threats of wildfires, according […]

SACRAMENTO, CA
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Report shows only 83% of California teachers have the proper credentials to teach their subjects

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The California Department of Education released the first-ever statewide Teaching Assignment Monitoring report Thursday, providing a breakdown of how many California educators are qualified to teach in their respective fields.  Statewide data from the CDE shows that 83.1% of teachers are in the "clear", meaning their qualifications authorize them to teach […]

CALIFORNIA STATE
CALIFORNIA STATE
FOX40

How the CCW data breach could impact Californians in other ways

CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KPGE) – After the names, addresses, and other personal information from every CCW holder in California were exposed this week, a Clovis-based firearms retailer fears that the data could easily be used for dangerous purposes. According to the state Department of Justice, the Firearms Dashboard Portal (which was officially launched Monday) exposed the […]

CLOVIS, CA
CLOVIS, CA
FOX40

California governor, lawmakers near deal on gas tax rebate

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California officials are considering sending hundreds of dollars to taxpayers to help offset the high price of fuel. A budget proposal announced Friday would return a portion of California's record-setting $97 billion surplus to taxpayers. But the money would only go to people who made below a certain $250,000 per year […]

CALIFORNIA STATE
CALIFORNIA STATE
FOX40

Names, addresses of every CCW holder in California exposed: Fresno County Sheriff's Office

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KPGE) – The names, addresses, and license types of every concealed carry weapon (CCW) holder in California were exposed as part of a data breach suffered by the state Department of Justice, according to the Fresno County Sheriff's Office. Officials say the California State Sheriff's Association informed the Fresno County Sheriff's Office about […]

FRESNO COUNTY, CA
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
FOX40

California "Feather Alert" bill announced to help find missing Native Americans

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — On Tuesday, tribal and state representatives gathered to announce the creation of AB 1314, created by Assemblymember James C. Ramos, to help stop violence against Native Americans. With bipartisan effort from California representatives, this bill will help protect against violence done to Native Americans, specifically women and girls. According to Assemblymember […]

CALIFORNIA STATE
CALIFORNIA STATE
FOX40

California's State Fair returns after a two-year absence. Here is a complete guide.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) —  The California State Fair returns to Sacramento following two years of pandemic-related closures and cancellations.  The iconic festival draws hundreds of thousands of visitors each year, bringing in more than 150 million dollars for the Sacramento economy. For residents across the state, the fair is a staple of California summer life, […]

SACRAMENTO, CA
SACRAMENTO, CA
Lego CAL FIRE Firehawk makes its way to Lego Review Board

CALFIORNIA (KTXL) — On June 15, Lego announced that a Lego Ideas campaign to create a Lego version of CAL FIRE's Firehawk has reached the needed 10,000 votes to advance to the review process. The design was created by German Lego builder Adrien Pecquet over two years ago. "I wanted to create a set to […]

CALIFORNIA STATE
CALIFORNIA STATE
FOX40

CA Forestry tour highlights Lake Tahoe fire reduction projects

(KTXL) — Crews in the Tahoe basin are trying to get ahead of the threat of destructive wildfires. Reducing the risk of wildfires is an ongoing battle in the Sierra but crews are hoping prevention projects will reduce blazes going forward. "We couldn't just sit by and do business as usual," said Jessica Morse with […]

POLITICS
POLITICS
FOX40

