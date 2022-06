First came the Supreme Court ruling that overturned Roe v. Wade, the landmark 1973 ruling that recognized women’s constitutional right to abortion. That set in motion a process to certify Utah’s so-called trigger law passed in 2020, anticipating the overturn of Roe. It allows abortions only if the mother’s life is at risk, if the pregnancy was a result of rape or incest, or if two physicians who practice “maternal fetal medicine” both determine that the fetus “has a defect that is uniformly diagnosable and uniformly lethal or ... has a severe brain abnormality that is uniformly diagnosable.”

UTAH STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO