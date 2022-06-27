Lancaster County church displays new mural

According to the organizers behind #FixHarrisburg, a growing number of Pennsylvania voters want to see the rules for Harrisburg politicians reformed. Redistricting, to give voters a fair chance at electing representatives who reflect their districts, is one priority outlined by the organizers of the #FixHarrisburg campaign. Another is #ReformTheRules, a plea with elected officials to revise their standards so that a handful of politicians can no longer block bills from being discussed on the Capitol floor.
