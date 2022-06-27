ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster County, PA

Lancaster County church displays new mural

By Kate Merriman
WGAL
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A Lancaster County church is displaying a new stained-glass mural...

www.wgal.com

Comments / 4

theburgnews.com

Preservation Dedication: West Shore Historical Society builds a bridge to the region’s past

A new chapter for the West Shore Historical Society started with a 135-year-old bridge. Janice Lynx lives a short walk from the 13-foot-high Sheepford Road Bridge iron structure that links Fairview Township in York County with Lower Allen Township in Cumberland County. Walkers and bikers use the single-span, 114-foot-long bridge to cross Yellow Breeches Creek.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
wdac.com

Former Funeral Director Suffered Embolism

LANCASTER – The Lancaster County Coroner’s Office found that former Lancaster County funeral director Andrew Scheid died of a pulmonary embolism. Scheid had been charged with abuse of corpses and falsifying death records. The 51-year-old was found Monday at 7:15 p.m. in the parking lot of Good’s Store in Quarryville in the drivers seat of a parked vehicle. The manner of death was ruled natural.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Lancaster mayor speaks on pandemic relief, affordable housing

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The results are in. After extensive public input, the City of Lancaster is moving forward. “We’re talking about hundreds of people that weighed in and we had these signed boards and little stickies and people just posted where they thought the priorities should go,” said Danene Sorace, Mayor of the City of Lancaster.
LANCASTER, PA
Lancaster County, PA
Society
Local
Pennsylvania Government
County
Lancaster County, PA
Lancaster County, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Society
abc27.com

The Amish Village in Lancaster

Get a real sense of Amish life at the Amish Village in Lancaster. Learn more about their culture and lifestyle in an 1840s farmhouse, or walk the 12 acre property and pet and feed live animals. Soni Dimond takes us on a tour.
LANCASTER, PA
wdac.com

Former Lancaster County Funeral Director Found Dead

LANCASTER – A former Lancaster County funeral director who had been charged with abuse of corpses and falsifying death records was found dead. The Lancaster County Coroner’s Office responded Monday at 7:15 p.m. to the parking lot of Good’s Store in Quarryville and found 51-year-old Andrew Scheid in the drivers seat of a parked vehicle where he was pronounced deceased by a deputy coroner. The Coroner’s Office is continuing their investigation into the non-suspicious death. An autopsy has been scheduled for today.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Fourth of July water safety tips

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Fourth of July weekend is just days away, which means a lot of boaters are getting to set to hit the water to celebrate. News 8's Jeremy Jenkins spoke to the chief of Columbia Fire Department on water safety tips. You can watch his full story above.
COLUMBIA, PA
wdac.com

Tragedy At Southern York County Campground

NEW FREEDOM – A missing 12-year-old boy from a southern York County campground has been found dead. Southern Regional Police reported that Pay Kahi was reported missing yesterday afternoon from the Summit Grove Campground in New Freedom. The boy had been part of a youth group at the campground. The York County Coroner reports that he was found deceased in a pool just before 2 a.m. today.
YORK COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Reward offered for State Police suspect possibly in Lancaster County

(WHTM) – The suspect in a Pennsylvania State Police crash investigation may be in Lancaster County. Pennsylvania State Police say Joshua Phillips is the suspect in a crash and shooting in Chester County back in May. Troopers from the Avondale barracks responded to Lees Bridge Road and Fremont Road in West Nottingham Township on May 12 and say Phillips crashed a vehicle into a residence, fled, and discharged a firearm in a nearby field.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
restaurantclicks.com

Where to Get Italian Food in Harrisburg

Located in the heart of Pennsylvania, Harrisburg is one of those destinations that should be on everyone’s bucket list. It was named the capital city of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania in 1812 and played an essential role in the American Civil War. While the railroad and the Susquehanna River...
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

Chester County’s Brandywine Valley

Known as the heart of America’s garden capital…It’s Chester County. The Brandwine Valley is a vibrant visitor destination filled with shops, dining, outdoor beauty and adventure. We’re taking a road trip to Chester County to learn all there is to see, do, and of course eat in the beautiful slice of Pennsylvania.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Interstate 83 in York County reopens

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — UPDATE: Interstate 83 in York County has reopened after a vehicle fire. The northbound lanes had been shut down in the area of Route 238/Church Road Exit. Remember, you can always get real-time traffic updates with WGAL's interactive map here.
YORK COUNTY, PA
lebtown.com

Reform group urges PA lawmakers to stop killing bills without a vote

According to the organizers behind #FixHarrisburg, a growing number of Pennsylvania voters want to see the rules for Harrisburg politicians reformed. Redistricting, to give voters a fair chance at electing representatives who reflect their districts, is one priority outlined by the organizers of the #FixHarrisburg campaign. Another is #ReformTheRules, a plea with elected officials to revise their standards so that a handful of politicians can no longer block bills from being discussed on the Capitol floor.
HARRISBURG, PA

Comments / 0

