ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spartanburg County, SC

Veteran receives mortgage-free home in Spartanburg Co.

By Janie Bohlmann
WSPA 7News
WSPA 7News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SdmV4_0gNnYjeq00

INMAN, S.C. (WSPA) – On Monday, a veteran received what he said is a life-changing gift: a new home in Spartanburg County.

“I’m in absolute awe that we’re here today, absolute awe,” said Tracey Cassidy.

Brian and Tracey Cassidy were told they would be meeting with leaders from Lennar builders on Monday morning to share their story, in hopes of being selected for a home. But the Cassidy family said, as they pulled into the neighborhood, they were met with a surprise.

“We came around that corner and I saw the big American flag and I was just like ‘Oh, my,” said Brian Cassidy.

The home is in a neighborhood off of New Cut Road in Inman.

“It’s life-changing. It’s going to give us the security that we need, to not have to worry about anything,” said Brian Cassidy.

It’s made possible through a partnership with Lennar and Operation Finally Home , which provides homes and home modifications for veterans. Brian was an infantryman and was wounded in Afghanistan in 2004.

“This is just one way that we’ve found that we can really influence people’s lives and sacrifice a little bit for folks that have sacrificed for us,” said Lennar Division President Mark Henninger.

The Cassidys currently live in Mississippi and said they found out about Operation Finally Home online and applied. They said asking for help can be difficult, but rewarding.

“Veterans, they are very, very proud. I’m a very proud person and to reach out for help is very foreign to us,” said Brian Cassidy.

Their new home is mortgage free, thanks to the partnership. Leaders said it will provide a sense of security for the Cassidy family.

“It’s just lifting a financial burden off their shoulders. That’s providing a certainty that they didn’t have before,” said Operation Finally Home President Rusty Carroll.

Leaders said the gift is supported by the community too.

“People say it’s the ‘American Dream’ to own your own home and it still is and it’s only possible, I have to mention it’s only possible, through our strong partnerships with our trade partners,” said Henninger.

Brian and Tracey Cassidy said they’re ready to move in and can’t wait to join the Spartanburg County community.

“This whole journey has been just surreal. For us standing here today, we couldn’t be any more excited,” said Brian Cassidy.

Leaders said in December, they will dedicate the house and hand over the keys to the Cassidy family.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSPA 7NEWS.

Comments / 1

Related
WSPA 7News

Spartanburg officials give safety advice for 4th of July

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – With the Fourth of July coming up, the Spartanburg County officials remind people to put safety first when participating in any fireworks activities.   Many choose to buy their own fireworks while others may attend a professional fireworks display while celebrating Independence Day. South Carolina prohibits fireworks from being sold to […]
SPARTANBURG, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Inman, SC
Sports
Spartanburg County, SC
Business
Spartanburg County, SC
Government
City
Inman, SC
State
Mississippi State
County
Spartanburg County, SC
Spartanburg County, SC
Sports
FOX Carolina

Greenville PD introduces new way for businesses to report crimes

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Police Department is introducing a new system to make it easier and more convenient for businesses to report crimes. The department said with the new online incident report system, businesses can submit their report without waiting for an officer to respond to their location.
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Neighbors react to moratorium on new subdivisions in Laurens Co.

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Neighbors from the northern end of Laurens County have been regularly attending county council and planning commission meetings to voice concerns about the proliferation of new residential subdivisions in the area. After months of repeatedly expressing concerns about the potential impact on the roads,...
LAURENS COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Veteran#Mortgage#Spartanburg Co#American#Lennar Division#Cassidys
foodieflashpacker.com

5 Must-Try Greer SC Restaurants | Best Restaurants in Greer SC

Greer is in the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains. The City of Greer is at the border of Greenville and Spartanburg Counties. The Blakely farmhouse was the first known house in Greer. Later, land lots were sold off. That’s when W.T. Shumate realized there was potential for a town around the train station.
GREER, SC
FOX Carolina

More than 20,000 pounds of trash cleaned off Laurens County streets

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - More than 20,000 pounds of trash was cleaned off the streets in Laurens County. The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office said the inmate litter crew picked up 21,420 pounds of trash total in the following locations:. Lisbon Road- 2980 pounds. Ora Road- 1300 pounds.
LAURENS COUNTY, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
FOX Carolina

Local eye clinic offers free services to patients

PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A local eye clinic is helping patients for free thanks to a nonprofit organization. Servants for Sight is an organization that works to provide those living uninsured and below 200 percent of the poverty line with eye care. Doctors at Foothills of Family Optical...
PICKENS COUNTY, SC
WYFF4.com

Search for missing Pickens County man with dementia

PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. — Deputies in Pickens County are searching for a man who they say has dementia. According to the Pickens County Sheriff's Office, Francis Alward, 80, was last seen Wednesday in the Pumpkintown Highway area. Deputies said Alward is 5 feet 8 inches tall, and he was...
PICKENS COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

City officials announce new Waffle House location in Pickens

PICKENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The City of Pickens announced that Waffle House will be building a new location. The new location will be located at 445 Ann Street. “We can’t wait to have the Waffle House as a great partner in our growing community,” city officials said.
PICKENS, SC
WSPA 7News

WSPA 7News

26K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WSPA 7NEWS is a CBS affiliate serving Greenville, Spartanburg and Anderson, S.C. and Asheville, N.C. For the latest local news and weather, visit wspa.com.

 https://www.wspa.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy