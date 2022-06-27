Two children are dead after one drowned in a backyard pool in Glendale near 83rd and Missouri avenues on Saturday, June 25. The children were ages 3 and 4.

Glendale Police announced Monday morning that the second child died after he was hospitalized.

Glendale officials stated that the children were playing in the backyard when one of them fell into the backyard pool. Officials state they believe the second child went in to save his brother.

When Glendale Fire Department arrived the parents were performing CPR, and both children were transported to the hospital. One of the children did not survive. The other was stated to be in critical condition per the Glendale Fire Department.

According to Glendale officials, one of the children died because of the submersion in the pool. The other child's cause of death has not been announced.

How to prevent a drowning, according to the city of Phoenix:

Use an approved barrier to separate the pool from the house.

NEVER allow children to be alone near a pool or any water source. This includes bathtubs, buckets, toilets, ponds and canals.

Have life-saving devices near the pool, such as a hook, pole, or flotation device.

Keep large objects such as tables, chairs, tricycles or ladders away from pool fences.

NEVER leave children unattended in or around a pool. ALWAYS have a designated child watcher.

Do not allow children to play in the pool area. Store all toys outside of the pool area.

If you leave the pool area, take the child (children) with you.

Pool safety tips, according to the city of Phoenix:

Learn to swim

Never swim alone.

Never swim under the influence of alcohol or medications.

Never swim when you hear thunder or see lightening.

Never dive into an unfamiliar body of water.

Learn CPR

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: 2 children die after drowning incident in backyard pool in Glendale