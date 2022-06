LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Offering both clothes and people a second chance, the Goodwill 2nd Chance Outlet on Preston Highway is hopes to create success stories. Jessie Williams is one of those stories. Moving in and out of jail for over 26 years, he finally decided enough was enough and searched for a second chance. "Even my own family wouldn't give me a job," Williams said, "so this means the world to me."

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 1 HOUR AGO