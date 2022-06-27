ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

New York Yankees vs. Oakland Athletics: Jordan Montgomery vs. Paul Blackburn

By Andrew Mearns
Pinstripe Alley
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Yankees enter play on Monday with the best record in baseball at 53-20. The A’s have the worst record in baseball at 25-49. The series is taking place at Yankee Stadium. If ever there was a time to expect a Yankees sweep, it’s now; let’s just hope that there’s no...

www.pinstripealley.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Pinstripe Alley

Yankees 9, A’s 5: Do not give free outs to the 2022 Yankees

For a little while there, the A’s had some hope. They led the Yankees, 5-1, and even after giving back a couple, they still carried a two-run advantage into the seventh inning. However, there are very good reasons why New York began Monday with 28 more wins than Oakland, and they emerged in that fateful seventh. A combination of bad pitching, defensive miscues, and key Yankees hits led to a six-run frame as the Bombers came back to beat the A’s, 9-5.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Pinstripe Alley

New York Yankees @ Houston Astros: Luis Severino vs. Luis Garcia

Yesterday, the Yankees wrapped up their homestand on a high, beating the Athletics to complete a sweep. Tonight, they’re headed back on the road, starting it with a weird one-game stop in Houston. The reason for the mini one-game “series” is that these teams were set to play in...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Jordan, NY
New York City, NY
Sports
State
New York State
City
Bronx, NY
Bronx, NY
Sports
Pinstripe Alley

Assessing the Yankees’ trade deadline needs

We’re entering trade rumors season in full effect, with daily reports of just who the Yankees might be interested in a month before the August 2nd deadline. The Yankees sport the best record in baseball, albeit with a roster that is often a little top-heavy, rather than the endless depth we’ve seen from other superteams like the Dodgers in this era. Brian Cashman has never been shy about adding at the deadline, and I think his approach to this season largely revolves around three questions.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Pinstripe Alley

Aaron Judge will start All-Star Game, two Yankees advance to Phase 2

Major League Baseball announced the results of Phase 1 of their annual All-Star Game voting, and we already know one Yankee who has his ticket punched to Los Angeles. It will come as a shock to precisely no one, except for maybe that mound of ants I saw hiding under a rock earlier today.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Pinstripe Alley

Around the Empire: Yankees news - 6/30/22

New York Times | Gary Phillips: Unless you’ve been living under a rock, you likely know that the Yankees have one of the very best pitching staffs in the entire league. As of Wednesday evening, Yankees pitchers have the best collective ERA (2.93), FIP (3.36), and fWAR (11.9), and find themselves near the top of the league in a whole host of other categories. This success is due, in part, to the exceptional innings that Nestor Cortes, Luis Severino, and Jameson Taillon have thrown. Of course Gerrit Cole and Jordan Montgomery have been excellent as well, but one thing connects the first three names I listed off: they’re all probably on a fairly strict innings limit. Severino and Taillon are both returning from injuries (especially Sevy), and Cortes has never thrown more than 93 innings in a single season.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Pinstripe Alley

Pinstripe Alley Podcast Ep. 160: Another Scorcher

The 2022 New York Yankees are going to close out a June with a record at least 35 games over .500. It’s patently absurd, and we can’t get enough of it. There was no way that the Astros series was going to be normal, right? The opener was three-run homer mayhem capped by Aaron Hicks’ game-tying homer in the bottom of the ninth and Aaron Judge’s walk-off hit. Next came dominance from Houston pitching as Justin Verlander shoved on Friday, Cristian Javier and two relievers combined on the first no-hitter against the Yankees in 19 years, and José Urquidy flirted with a no-no in the finale, too.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gleyber Torres
Person
Jordan Montgomery
Person
Frankie Montas
Person
Giancarlo Stanton
Pinstripe Alley

Is Isiah Kiner-Falefa really the best starting shortstop on the active roster?

When I watch Isiah Kiner-Falefa play shortstop, I’m reminded of Edwin Starr’s No. 1 hit cover from 1970. You know, the one that goes:. “War IKF. Huh! Yeah! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing!”. Am I being unkind? Maybe. But no more unkind than the Yankees subjecting...
MLB
Pinstripe Alley

Michael King and Clarke Schmidt have opened up the Yankees’ roster flexibility

Not many teams are afforded the opportunity to put clear-cut major league starting pitchers in their bullpen. It takes a few different things working out all at the same time. The first factor is pitching depth, and I’m not just talking a bunch of pitchers worthy of being on a major league roster. I’m talking a full rotation, bullpen, and upper-level minor league’s worth of good pitchers. The second is health — you never know what might happen with pitching. Everybody can do down at the same time or everybody can be healthy at the same time. The last factor is coaching/player development. You have to know what players can work in what situations and make sure all parties involved understand what each pitcher brings to the table.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Pinstripe Alley

Ron Marinaccio throws a unicorn changeup

I bet that you didn’t know who Ron Marinaccio was going into the 2022 MLB season. That’s because you don’t typically find career-long minor league relievers that high up on prospect lists. In fact, unless you’re following a team’s organization from top to bottom, this is the type of player who you sometimes don’t hear about until you find them high up a leaderboard when you’re scrolling through a site like FanGraphs.
MLB
Pinstripe Alley

Oswald Peraza’s recent play has the Yankees’ hopes up

Just like Anthony Volpe’s bat has been coming around in the past month at Double-A Somerset, a similarly positive development has happened with fellow shortstop Oswald Peraza in Triple-A Scranton Wilkes-Barre. Slow starts aside, the Yankees’ top prospects are giving the club reason to be excited. Peraza’s full-season...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oakland Athletics#Baseball Reference#Fip
Pinstripe Alley

Yankees Rivalry Roundup: Guardians walk off Twins, Boston avoids sweep

The Yankees didn’t exactly dominate the Athletics, but ultimately, the Bombers handled their business and swept away Oakland. That’s left the rest of their rivals with little chance to get back into contact in the standings, with New York continuing to stretch their lead on the rest of the league.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Pinstripe Alley

New York Yankees vs. Oakland Athletics: JP Sears vs. Frankie Montas

After a nice come-from-behind win yesterday, the Yankees will aim to take the series from the Oakland Athletics today. JP Sears will make the spot start in his first MLB appearance since May 25th, when he pitched a solid five scoreless innings against the Baltimore Orioles. He’s been a viable option for when the Yankees have needed a sixth starter, and hopefully he proves that again today.
OAKLAND, CA
Pinstripe Alley

DJ LeMahieu is enjoying an all-around rebound year

After a really strong 2020 season that saw him post a 177 wRC+, expectations for DJ LeMahieu in 2021 were high. He had extended his stay in the Bronx for the next six years and was coming off a terrific couple years. He couldn’t replicate his 2019-20 success last year, however, and finished with merely average production (100 wRC+) in 679 plate appearances amid some nagging injuries and a sports hernia late in the season. As a result, expectations were somewhat low for 2022.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Pinstripe Alley

Yankees At-Bat of the Week: Aaron Judge (6/23 and 6/26)

This past week was highlighted by countless amazing at-bats from the New York Yankees. There was Aaron Hicks’ game-tying three-run home run in the ninth inning on Thursday and Anthony Rizzo’s unbelievable 16-pitch base on balls against Framber Valdez. I was ready to write about both of these at-bats, but when it came down to it I thought showing the well-deserved love to Aaron Judge’s two walk-offs could not be passed up.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Seattle Mariners
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Facebook
Pinstripe Alley

VOTE: What should be the Yankees’ top priority at the trade deadline?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Each week we ask questions of the most plugged-in New York Yankees fans and fans across the country. Yesterday, we revealed the results of last week’s Reacts poll, in which we asked for your thoughts on the number of All-Stars the Yankees would have at Dodger Stadium on July 19th, and just how many wins this remarkable team could reach in 2022. We enjoyed hearing from you! So let’s do another couple surveys.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Pinstripe Alley

Today on Pinstripe Alley - 6/30/22

Aside from some oddball frames here and there, the Yankees did their jobs over the last three games against the A’s, sweeping away the worst team in baseball. Soon to come is a series in Cleveland with a Guardians team that looks a lot better than the middling squad that finished under .500 last year. But first is a coda of sorts to last weekend’s Astros series, as today, the two clubs will make up one of the postponed games from MLB’s delayed Opening Week of 2022. Luis Severino will take the hill against Luis Garcia.
HOUSTON, TX
Pinstripe Alley

Trade for Reynolds

Yanks will lose Gallo, either by trade or in FA. This year is All In so be proactive, give up what it takes and trade for Reynolds. https://empiresportsmedia.com/new-york-yankees/yankees-rumors-pirates-star-outfielder-bryan-reynolds-a-potential-fit-to-replace-gallo/. Then go get a #2 like Castillo. Houston series reminded us all that good pitching beats good hitting.
MLB
Pinstripe Alley

Yankees prospects: Week 12 minor league report

We’ve reached the half-way mark of the minor league season for full-season affiliates. The Somerset Patriots were able to win the first half title in the Eastern League’s Northeast division, taking down the Hartford Yard Goats in dramatic fashion. During their series, the top prospects on the team came up big. Around the rest of the system, Oswald Peraza heated up, and Austin Wells returned to action for the first time since May. Let’s check in on how those two and the entire Yankees system did over the past week.
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy